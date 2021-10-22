Morris, GOP pushing false vaccine narrative

State Rep. Bob Morris posted a newsletter to his constituents (dated Oct. 8) stating boldly that “Federal vaccine mandates are wrong for Indiana, nation.”

Morris believes that “the decision to receive or not receive a COVID-19 vaccine should be left up to the individual.” He considers this an “overreach” of the federal government.

I have several arguments against his rationale:

1) This should not be left up to the individual. Herd immunity is required here, and the average person will ignore this requirement.

2) The argument that the mandate is “an infringement on personal liberty” is foolish logic. The mandate is intended to save lives, and thus jobs, the economy and families.

So I must ask Morris:

• Do the Republicans intend to next rebel against mandatory automobile seat belts?” Isn't this an infringement?

• Do they think a mandatory stop at a stop sign limits their freedom?

• Do they dislike mandatory fire alarms?

After so much loss and death in the past year, it is time to accept that vaccine and mask mandates protect us all. Let's get on with ending the pandemic.

I'm sick and tired of the GOP pushing the cliché of “personal freedom” at the expense of lives. Especially when it's well known just how many other mandatory vaccines we already have in place – that Morris isn't objecting to.

Contact Morris at h84@iga.in.gov or by calling 317-232-9619.

Robert Palmer

Fort Wayne

Kindness begets kindness

Thank you so much to the person who bought our Arby's lunch for us in New Haven. We will be donating food to our food bank at our church.

God bless you for your kindness.

Caroline Patrick

Fort Wayne

In-custody deaths should force re-evaluation

The sheer number of deaths of those inside the Indiana Department of Corrections awaiting arraignment, bail or time served is staggering, lending strength to the argument that decarceral strategies may be the most reasonable path toward remedying this horrifying situation.

The Indianapolis Star's investigation of Indiana county jails revealed an average of one death every 14 days. Tim Evans and Ryan Martin report that upwards of 75% of those who died in IDOC jails hadn't yet been convicted and almost 60% had only been convicted of a low-level, nonviolent misdemeanor.

Because IDOC won't provide a check on itself and Indiana politicians want to play the tough-on-crime role, it seems reasonable that decarceral strategies could be implemented by the police, polity,and prosecutors without need for widespread consensus among the talking heads of regional government.

The police could easily defer arrest of low-level drug offenders, whose greatest crime is often enough being an eyesore. The polity could be a little more judicious in deciding when to contact the police. Is the $1 theft of a candy bar worth a life? Finally, prosecutors could announce publicly their intention to forego prosecution of low-level crimes, such as possession of marijuana and public intoxication.

Small measures such as these could go a long way in preventing the needless loss of life that can be imposed by such a trivial and menial thing as short-stay incarceration.

Scott Philotoff

South Bend