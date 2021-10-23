An important reminder on reasons for giving

I want to thank Jama Smith for her article about the dignity of giving anonymously (Oct. 17).

I too have felt judgmental about others' “need,” only to feel ashamed when I learned more of their story. None of us can know everything that leads to a situation of need.

I can only continue to strive for humility and gratitude in these situations.

And for a spirit of giving that lets me feel joy in the giving, not in the thanks that might or might not come my way.

Thanks for the reminder.

Sally Brett

Fort Wayne

Proclamation first step in righting wrongs

I am thrilled that Mayor Tom Henry issued a proclamation acknowledging the removal of the Miami Tribe by force from its Indiana homeland, a travesty set in motion by a slave owner named George Washington who ordered his loyal soldier, Anthony Wayne (also a slave owner), to attack the native village of Kekionga.

I was reminded of this shameful episode during the George Floyd protests last year when I heard the bugle battle call and there, through the foggy mist of tear gas drifting through the smoky night, I saw them: the ghosts of battles past. Wayne on his big black horse and his soldiers right behind, attacking Kekionga.

Then I blinked, and it was modern-day police beating back the protests of citizens in the town that still bears his name.

So the proclamation, as important as it is, is not enough. Awareness must be followed by action.

The action I have called for numerous times in Fort Wayne newspapers, and in the award-winning documentary “Eagle Gone,” is to change the dreadful name of this city.

Sadly, the legacy of Wayne lives on. Kekionga has different names: Vietnam, Iraq, Syria, Grenada, Haiti and so many more, with the same results – displaced people seeking refuge in other countries, including here where they are often met with indifference and outright contempt and made to feel responsible for the many ills facing our country.

The most recent example of the dire consequences of an American invasion is Afghanistan, where an estimated 1 million children face starvation.

This is what $300 million dollars a day gets you.

Will our lust for conquering never end?

I can only hope the proclamation is a positive start.

Terry Doran

Kekionga (aka Fort Wayne)

Vaccination refusals reek of selfishness

It's wonderful that Sen. Dennis Kruse was able to make it to his 75th birthday after being on the edge of death. Unfortunately, more than 730,000 people in this country will not be celebrating any more birthdays.

Being vaccinated is something we do to protect the people around us, such as family members who may be battling cancer or other serious health issues. It's not just about yourself, as so many people seem to think.

It's about caring for others and doing something that can help restore life as we once knew it.

I'm happy Kruse could celebrate his birthday. I am even happier he does not intend to run for reelection.

Debra Whan

Fort Wayne