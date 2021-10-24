Letters to the editor

Our selfishness keeps COVID-19 lingering

When did Americans become so selfish?

I keep hearing about people who are opposed to vaccine mandates, stating that it is their right to make their own personal health decisions, and I agree – when those decisions affect only them. However, in a pandemic our decisions about how to act or behave can have ramifications, not only on us individually but on everyone we interact with and everyone they interact with and on and on.

As an example, if you contract COVID, you would be contagious before you even realized you were ill, and everyone you spoke to or even breathed on in the days before you noticed you were ill could potentially catch it. They in turn would be contagious before developing symptoms – or may not even develop many symptoms – and the spreading would continue. Obviously, if you were wearing a mask, you would not spread as much of the virus, but you could still spread it.

Many people seem to think that if everyone gets COVID, we will all be immune and it will be over. Not everyone who contracts COVID suffers a severe case, but if they need to be on a ventilator for any length of time, their health will never be the same. Even those who escape needing a ventilator often go home tethered to oxygen tanks and have a lengthy recovery. Even those who do not require hospitalization are often left with ongoing fatigue. And of course, many die.

Also, there is no evidence that once you get COVID you will never get it again. I haven't even mentioned the negative economic impact on people's lives, or the fact that as long as this virus is circulating, there is the certainty it will mutate, possibly to a more deadly disease.

We must stop this pandemic, and the only way we can have any success is for everyone to get vaccinated.

Elizabeth Wolf

Fort Wayne

Science on vaccination difficult to disprove

He spent 10 days in the intensive care unit and practically died from COVID, but Sen. Dennis Kruse still believes in “herd immunity” as opposed to the proven worth of vaccination.

Yeah, right.

Melinda Williams Capozza

Huntington

Politics keeping probe of insurrection stalled

What the heck is going on in Washington? On one side, they are spending too much money. And on the other side, they're becoming more diversional.

Congress has a committee investigating the insurrection, issuing subpoenas that are being ignored, and the Department of Justice is not doing a darn thing about this. Why? What is the DOJ afraid of?

They are required by law to investigate and/or instruct the FBI to investigate all items associated with the Jan. 6 insurrection. Here we are 10 months after the attack on the Capitol and very little has been done to make sure it never happens again. Regardless of your political association, as Americans, we should all be wanting a resolution to the “who” and “why” of the attack. Those who refuse to answer subpoenas should be arrested and put in jail until they start answering questions about their part in the attack.

The Democrats are afraid that they will suffer consequences if they attack Republicans who may or may not have been involved with the insurrection. Why? No matter what party, they all want to make sure they get reelected, and that's the main reason we are at a stalemate. God help us.

Jim Furos

Fort Wayne

American values at root of all our answers

As we move forward in these uncharted times, we are being reminded of a not-too-distant past when our rights were threatened by the face of evil an ocean away. I am here to tell you they are firmly on our native soil.

You may ask how we are able to recognize these faces of evil that will stand to threaten our grandchildren and their grandchildren for a thousand years to come.

They are packaged to look bright and shiny, offering a quick fix to all of our woes. Let us always remember that anything that offers real solutions isn't quick or easy; they're based on hard-fought-for principles laid out by the Constitution and the Bill of Rights.

What our forefathers like that young silversmith and that ragtag group of men and women fought for since that fateful day of April 18, 1775, freedom, was worth it then and now.

We hold it as a breastplate of armor against those who seek to undermine the true American values, values that have stood the test of time.

So when it sounds too good to be true, that's because it is. The solution must be a bipartisan effort on the left and right that must be based on the framework of the Constitution and the Bill of Rights. They are the foundation of the American way, a way that is rooted in faith, family and love of country.

Charles Sizemore Simmers

Fort Wayne

Postal interactions prove faith-affirming

I have always believed in the premise that most people are decent at heart. Lately, I find myself questioning that. Fortunately, I had an experience that restored my faith in humanity, at least for the time being.

The other day, I went to the post office in Waynedale to send a package. The clerk weighed and measured the package and informed me the cost would be $54. I pulled out my wallet to discover the only credit card I carry was missing. Feeling a bit foolish, I told the clerk to cancel the transaction.

I had been at the window at least five minutes, so I apologized to the two gentlemen patiently waiting behind me. The young man next in line asked if the item in the package was important and I told him it was (at least to my wife and her friend). He said, “I'll go ahead and take care of it for you” He was standing right behind me, so he knew how much it cost. For that matter, so did the next gentleman behind him. I thanked him for his kindness and most generous offer but told him I could not accept.

I left and was sitting in my car on my cellphone with my wife, trying to figure out where my card was when the gentleman who was second in line approached. He had his credit card in hand and told me I could use it and send him a check later. I was flabbergasted. I thanked him for his generous offer but declined. He asked me whether I was sure and I informed him I could not take him up on his offer but I certainly appreciated it.

Here in a matter of a few minutes not one but two individuals went out of their way to help a total stranger. If either of you gentlemen are reading this, let me thank you both again. You cannot put a price on having your faith in humanity restored.

By the way, if anyone is interested, I found my card and mailed the package the next day.

JAMES B. McFADDEN

Fort Wayne

Sales ban best way to curb puppy mills

The cost of local animal care and control efforts and number of animals euthanized in Indiana each year illustrate one of the major problems that results from bringing puppies from puppy mills into our community.

The majority of pet store puppies come from puppy mills. This is bad for dogs and for our community.

Puppy mills are inhumane breeding facilities that produce puppies in large numbers. The breeding dogs at puppy mills often live their entire lives in cramped, dirty cages, and the poor conditions cause puppies to have more physical and behavioral problems than dogs from humane sources.

Our city should not be supporting this cruelty. If Fort Wayne wants to reduce the cost to the public of sheltering animals to encourage best practices in the breeding and purchasing of dogs, then an ordinance should be passed to prohibit the sale of puppies in pet shops. This protects animals and consumers who often unknowingly support puppy mills and end up with sick and behaviorally challenged pet store puppies.

Paula Neuman

Fort Wayne