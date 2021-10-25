Mandates helping keep us alive

If mandating COVID-19 vaccination for nurses, doctors and hospital staff is too heavy-handed, should I assume I will start seeing no hand sanitizer being used when patients' rooms are entered by employees and visitors? Asking for all of us still alive.

James Bugert

Fort Wayne

Obstructionism now GOP's only goal

So many members of the GOP are becoming ridiculous: still touting The Big Lie and telling party members they are traitors if they abandon Donald Trump. Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarthy are such hypocrites, condemning Trump after Jan. 6 then completely reversing their stand.

Now is certainly the time for good, honest people who respect and love our country to stand up and defend our democracy.

President Joe Biden is trying to unite our country and has presented plans that will benefit the majority of Americans.

Who cannot endorse the lower cost of child care, education, prescription drugs, better health care for all and lower housing costs? You can't argue the need for the infrastructure bill, which will create many jobs, and the importance of climate change.

For once we are thinking of the majority of Americans, and not just the wealthy and big corporations that have taken advantage of our system for years. If everyone paid their fair share of taxes, we could afford to accomplish the worthy goals in the Build Back Better agenda. Income inequality has increased dramatically since the 1970s.

We spend so much on defense (and I certainly understand the importance of national security) but even Dwight Eisenhower recognized the needs of people in our country when he said. “Every gun that is made, every warship launched, every rocket fired signifies, in the final sense, a theft from those who hunger and are not fed, those who are cold and are not clothed.”

The GOP members of Congress seem more intent on stopping anything presented by Democrats, regardless of what their constituents want or what is best for America.

Mary Short

Fort Wayne

Civilization's collapse only being forestalled

Am I the only one losing sleep over the fact that America is one empty grocery shelf away from the complete collapse of modern civilization?

A toilet paper shortage on Tuesday results in neighbor-on-neighbor violence and a weekend of riots and bunker-building. Whatever happened to “rugged individualism” like in the truck commercial?

Oh, yeah: That has been brought to its knees by a tiny foreign microchip.

When I need a semiconductor, I wad up a Doublemint gum wrapper (foil on one side, paper the other) and jam it into the hard drive.

I quadrupled the size of my vegetable garden (angering my neighbors), bought some cans of soup and sported a mask. That's about it.

Wild how the “survivalists” whined the most about freedom, yet they are the ones who attacked democracy.

Rob Bogle

New Haven