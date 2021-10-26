Red River reorganization presents an opportunity

A silver lining in the Red River trash service mess is that there is time in the remaining contract to plan well for an alternative future: a municipal trash service.

Hiring independent contractors obliges the city to take the low bid among seemingly “qualified” bidders. That's supposed to be a hedge against official corruption, but it exposes the city to corporate incompetence. Red River's service failures here were becoming legendary even before the pandemic hit.

Yes, creating a trash service would be a hassle. I don't know how state law affects this, but there is time for changes if needed. I also don't know how much of the cost would be covered by existing trash fees, but accountability for good service would rest in Fort Wayne, not in Texas, and all the money would stay around here, too.

A reliable municipal service might earn income gathering trash outside the city limits. It might even be an incentive for voluntary annexations.

If this were to come to pass as well as I think it could, then the city might consider a municipal ambulance service, too. We are seeing the results of new infrastructure spending these days, and it is welcome, but it is time to put the same kind of attention to vital services that are sorely lacking.

Evan Davis

Fort Wayne

Red River driver goes above and beyond

I know many city residents have problems with their Red River waste pickups. In my other neighborhood, I too had problems and had to call 311.

I'm in Millstone now, and over the past three years my service has been at least 95% regular. In fact, our driver will get out of his truck, walk up a driveway, bring down the cart, empty it and return it to the back of the house for the citizens with disabilities on his route (for free).

It's easy to paint all Red River workers with the same brush, but it is not fair to those who put their hearts into doing a good job.

Yes, I occasionally thank him and give him a tip. I tip my servers to bring my food, so I definitely am going to tip the person who takes that stinky stuff away.

When someone is your “silver lining,” take a minute to thank them or leave a note to thank them for their service.

Jerry Vandeveer

Fort Wayne

Young family's tragedy inspires contributions

I was deeply moved by the heartbreaking photo of Kylie and Ethan Reum and their achingly beautiful little daughter, Addilyn, and my deepest sympathy goes out to Kylie, Ethan and their extended family (“Boxes soothe parents' grief,” Oct. 21). As always, Blake Sebring wrote a moving and sympathetic article regarding their tragic loss and spotlighting the need for Cuddle Cots. I will indeed be sending a donation in honor of little Addilyn, and fervently hope others will be inspired to do the same as a tribute to this family.

Cheryl Tucker

Roanoke