Colleges remain MIA in student debt debate

The Wall Street Journal reported on the record-breaking dollar values of college and university endowments. There were about 40 schools whose endowment values exceeded $1 billion.

One in four Americans has student debt. The average loan balance, per student, is $37,172 with a monthly average repayment of $398 on each loan. Total student loans exceed $1.73 trillion.

There exists political pressure from student loan holders to cancel all loans by dumping the debt onto the federal government (taxpayers). Living in Indiana, should a portion of my federal taxes be used to pay off a bad student loan, let's say, in California?

The questions that need to be answered: 1) How did the financing of higher education get into this predicament?, and 2) Why aren't the educational institutions playing a major role in solving the student loan problem? Who benefited the most under the student loan program?

Of course, it was the institutions of higher learning that harvested millions in school fees and tuition payments. The bulk of the student debt is with the prestigious, ivy-covered institutions where it is not unusual for annual tuition/fees to exceed $40,000 (Notre Dame, for one year, is $78,000 while carrying an endowment balance of $13.3 billion).

There have been numerous articles written on this subject. None have mentioned any involvement by the schools of higher learning to step up and help in finding a solution. It's as though they are not involved. It is rumored that, in some instances, students' monthly debt repayments are being withheld in anticipation of the federal government canceling all student debt. If this occurs, it would further confirm our country's movement toward a more socialistic society where government (taxpayers) takes on another massive bailout.

Tony Hausfeld

Fort Wayne

Solutions to jail issues demand flexibility

Why is it all or none? Why does the present jail need to be torn down and start over? There are other solutions to overcrowding.

Keep the present jail for just violent offenders.

Build or create several smaller specialized jails for nonviolent offenders.

Use several existing buildings for nonviolent offenders, such as the Home Depot building on Lake Avenue

Build a jail for those who suffer from mental illness or drug addiction. They could be treated and helped. They don't need to be housed with violent prisoners.

Create a separate facility for women. Use more women security officers.

Not all offenders need maximum security. The public needs to remain safe, but so do the prisoners.

Mary Kay Matasky

Fort Wayne

No censoring the truth

Why is the Holy Bible considered hate speech in many places, even in the U.S. where religious freedom is guaranteed in the Bill of Rights? My belief is it simply boils down to this statement (not sure where it's from): “Truth sounds like hate to those who hate the truth.”

Richard Burridge

Fort Wayne