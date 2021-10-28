Others' greed steals joy from fishing at park

I love fishing. It is one of my favorite hobbies and I enjoy it every chance I get.

I had forgotten the fish drop was going to take place until, driving through Shoaff Park, I saw people fishing. So I stopped and inquired if DNR had done the trout drop. I was told yes, so the next day I went and tried my luck.

I was shocked when a few people said they were there the day they released the fish, and how people were catching them left and right, and how people were scooping them out with nets. “Yep , some walking away with more than their limit,” the people said.

Indiana has rules, and if we break those rules, we may face fines, confiscation of our gear, etc. Why do these rules not apply also to special times of fish drops?

Those who acted illegally should be absolutely ashamed of themselves. I am sure there were kids present also. What are you teaching those kids who were present? Such selfish actions take away from others hoping to have a chance to catch one.

I'm glad I forgot about the first day of the fish drop. It would have been neat to watch, but I am sure I would not have been able to hold my tongue. And if DNR was there, why were people scooping them out with their nets? That's about equal to hunting game in a fenced-in closure – not exactly legal or fair.

I think people should be able to come out and watch the drop if they want. But no fishing until at least a day after the drop, and no netting.

Gerri Reddin

Fort Wayne

Leaders get points for common sense on masks

I've been following the ongoing mask debate that seems to make it into the paper nearly every day. We are lucky to have leaders willing to stand up to the incessant whining and attention-seeking tantrums of those who are willing to put our friends, neighbors and children at risk for the sake of a sound bite and brownie points.

It's simple; masks work. They are cheap, effective and the easiest way to protect our community. It's heartening to see common sense finally winning some ground.

Mary Kershisnik

Fort Wayne

Banks' braying won't stop revelation of truth

Rep. Jim Banks accuses House Democrats of ... oh, never mind. His efforts to deflect attention from his demand for records as ranking member is supposed to make us forget the development of what became the Jan. 6 Select Committee.

Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy had every opportunity to have equal say in how the House would conduct its investigation into the insurrection, including subpoenas. Rep. John Katko negotiated terms that gave Republicans everything they wanted.

Only after McCarthy blew up the bipartisan committee did he realize how disastrous his decision was. The search for the truth behind the insurrection was going to proceed and he no longer had control.

So when Banks accuses the Select Committee of being “partisan, authoritarian and indefensible,” his righteous indignation falls flatter than Main Street. Nancy Pelosi was correct to refuse to allow Banks to sit on the bipartisan committee because he'd made it clear he had no interest in an honest pursuit into who was responsible for the insurrection and how it was organized.

The nation doesn't just deserve the truth; it demands it. The select committee will deliver it, no matter how loudly Banks screams.

Jay Margolis

Delray Beach, Florida

(formerly of Fort Wayne)