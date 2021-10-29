Texas on right track; abortion must stop

I am sickened by the frenzy of our national political leadership and media in response to the new abortion legislation passed by the state of Texas. Why don't they praise Texas instead? Or better yet, why don't they encourage Americans to make even that law unnecessary? America, is abortion rights really what you crave?

Take a moment and visualize and feel the horrible attack that each of these children experience. Imagine experiencing this horrific life-ending procedure yourself. America, is this really what we want, or do we want and expect American people to be responsible for their actions?

A female has the ability to make all of the right decisions for her body. If she does not want to become a mother, she does not need to. Once she creates another body, someone else's body, then that body has rights of their own. We shouldn't even have to talk about the baby's rights, though – no adult should even be capable of considering this hideous alternative.

Remember, no woman has to be pregnant if she does not want to be. As intelligent and natural beings, we know what causes pregnancy and what does not allow pregnancy. Therein lies the solution.

I knew it was only a matter of time before the rape and incest topic would be raised. It happened this morning on the national news. I don't have the answer to these situations, but I do know that these situations are a minuscule part of the abortion business. What I do know is that the innocent child should not have to pay for it with their life.

So the solution is for adults to be moral and responsible, living life as we should. The Good Lord wants this for all of us. I recently participated in a prayer service at the abortion clinic. I prayed hard. We can do this, America, and make abortion an unneeded, sick solution. God bless America!

Andy Wyss

Fort Wayne

Christmas about more than packages

Shipping delays could cause items for Christmas to be delayed. This is all over the news on a daily basis. In reviewing the toys and electronics wishes of my grandkids, this could be a blessing.

I think we are forgetting what the true meaning of Christmas is all about. It's not whether we got the latest electronics or games – it's about being together and celebrating the year.

Maybe we will not have all the traditional items available that we normally have because of the lack of product on the shelves. It may take some creativity to put together our entertaining and gift giving. Maybe it's time to make some homemade gifts or pass along to our children some family heirloom. We can do this! We have been in pandemic mode for the past 18 months.

Let's enjoy the holiday season and the little things in life that are so important.

Patricia DeKoninck Rinehart

Fort Wayne

JG has it in for Banks

I am amazed that almost daily, there is a negative article on Rep. Jim Banks. Is my paper doing a “hatchet job” on people it doesn't agree with?

Shari Goodwin

Fort Wayne