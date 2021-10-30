Wife's caregivers deeply appreciated

My wife, Linda, who passed away Thursday, had been a resident of Kingston at Dupont Memory Care Center since March. She was suffering from dementia and was in the later stages. She recently had to be taken to Parkview Regional Medical Center and spent several days in the ER, ICU and the hospital. She then returned to Kingston under the care of the Kingston staff and also Heartland Hospice.

The only reason I mention all of this in detail is for the reader to appreciate how many nurses, caregivers, social workers, chaplains and other staff touched her life in the last few months.

During these stressful times, I have gained a totally new respect and appreciation for all health care personnel, male and female, who work so diligently, giving professional and compassionate care. Many have been working 60-hour weeks since COVID began. Some are contract personnel traveling from facility to facility every day. Yet they continue to give such good, compassionate care with a smile on their face.

I just want to say thank you in general to all the caregivers, and, in particular, to those who cared for my wife. I knew that in the days she had left, she was getting the absolute best care available.

After all that she went through this year, and after 48 years of marriage, she was still the prettiest girl in the world. My son and I want to give a big “thank you” to all!

Michael L. Noll

Fort Wayne

Thanks deserved for recovery help

Sometimes in life, people and places go unrecognized. I have lived in downtown Fort Wayne for 22 years, and I have met a lot of people in retail and in business. I also have had a major illness, and I would like to recognize these people that have helped in my recovery.

A shout out to the following businesses that employ these great people: Wayne Township trustee's office, Visit Fort Wayne, Tom Manges law firm, O'Reilly's Bar, the Skyline YMCA, Edsall House, The Journal Gazette, Chase Bank, Shell Gas Station, Marathon and Phillips 66.

Also, Carriage House, Park Center, Lincoln Tower Soda Fountain, Walgreens, PTC, UPS, downtown library, Robert Scremin law office, Spiece Fitness, Pint and Slice, Rally's and Steve Shine's law firm.

You know who you are, and you will always have a special place in my heart. Blessings and thank you from the bottom of my heart. You are all a class act.

DENNIS ANKENBRUCK

Fort Wayne

Free meal a blessing

On Oct. 19, I was in line to get my carry out lunch at Coney Island. The man ahead of me, a construction worker, turned to me and said he had paid for my meal.

What a kind man. I patted him on his back and thanked him and said may God bless you. It made my day.

Herman and Nancy Riecke

For Wayne