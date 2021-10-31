Letters to the editor

Observations on human behavior

I have two different thoughts:

First: If you can't convince somebody of something by logic and love, mandates result and are resisted or rejected by many, even most thinking people. And this doesn't even touch on constitutional issues.

Second: Why is it that pro-choice/pro-abortion protesters are largely people who resort to vile behavior, even various forms of vindictive words and shouts, including blasphemous and hate-filled expressions and exhibitions, while pro-life supporters and activists speak and demonstrate peacefully, with kind words, helpful actions and prayer? I think I know why.

Karl A. Frincke

Fort Wayne

Puppy mill problem long known in Grabill

“Grabill, Indiana, on Nation's Horrible Hundred list of Breeders.” A new title this community can add to Grabill Days! But it's certainly not news to many of us who live in the Grabill area.

I have lived in this area for 21 years. The rise of dog kennels in this area has been tremendous. At first the kennels were rudimentary pens of fencing and wood. Now many farms have structured kennels.

The issue, of course, is the animals' care. I very rarely see mature dogs out in the sun, on grass or spending time being socialized. Kennels are of different sizes, and some only allow the dog to walk out of his structure into a suspended wire cage for sun and to relieve himself. Many others are structures leading out to cement pads. The worst situation is when a person can hear barking dogs and puppy squeals coming from inside barns but never ever see a dog outside.

On many occasions I have talked with neighbors who have called the authorities in the Grabill area concerning a situation. I have been in contact with the authorities on two occasions. On one occasion, the matted, pregnant young goldendoodle was returned to her owners. On the second occasion, the petite dog with deformed back legs went to a loving home.

I don't mean to demean all puppy breeding kennels in the area – I don't have to. The report that Grabill is on the National List of Horrible Hundred breeders means their behavior is readily known. The real question that needs an answer is what our local officials are going to do about addressing the situation.

Laura McCann

Spencerville

Trash pickup trouble not limited to city

While the attention to the unreliable trash service has been directed to the city, areas of the county are just as bad!

I live in Kruse Homestead across U.S. 30 from Sweetwater. During the last three-month billing cycle, the contractor failed to pick up on three different weeks, but our neighborhood was still billed for full-service. They failed to pick up again for the week of Oct. 18.

Where are the Allen County commissioners? I'm sick of paying for trash service that truly is trash.

Bob Alderman

Fort Wayne

Men had their turn; let women run world

I have come to the conclusion that men need to cede control of the world to women.

All of us humans have been conditioned to accept the idea that women are inferior to men. Christians, Jews and Muslims all have religious precepts that women are subject to men's wishes. Even Hindu dictums say women are subservient to their male associates, whether husbands, fathers or brothers.

This is a wrong opinion and if we continue to follow this idea, we humans will see our own demise. God is neither male nor female. God is a fusion of all genders. God is the Creator. God loves all of his creations, that's you and me, brothers and sisters.

If you believe in God, if you believe you are your soul and have eternal life, then you should know that love is the answer to all of our problems. We must love all of our fellow human beings or we invite our own extinction.

Males have held dominance long enough. We have failed to secure a safe, predictable future for the human race. We have to turn to our divine Lady Mother to guide us on the right path. We also have to give our mothers, sisters, daughters and wives a chance to lead the human race to a loving and sustainable future.

Bob Van Rooyen

Fort Wayne