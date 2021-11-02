Cancer awareness remains important

October was Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Yet the need to keep heightened awareness doesn't go away in November.

Chances are that you or someone you know has been affected by this terrible disease. Breast cancer is the second most common cancer among women in the United States (behind lung cancer). In 2021, there will be an estimated 43,600 breast cancer deaths. Women in the U.S. have a one in eight (about 13%) lifetime risk of getting breast cancer.

There are things you can do to help limit your risk factors, including: be physically active, maintain a healthy weight, avoid alcohol and quit smoking (or never start).

Early detection is the best weapon, and finding breast cancer in its earliest stages increases the survival rate to an astounding 95%. Screening mammography continues to be the best early-detection tool we have. Locally, we have many resources available for screening: the Breast Diagnostic Center, Lutheran's 3D mammography available at Women's Health Advantage or through Francine's Friends' mobile mammography unit, which makes mammograms available to many women older than 35 who wouldn't otherwise have access. We are grateful to this program, a partnership of the Breast Diagnostic Center, Francine's Friends and Tobacco Free Allen County coalition partner Parkview Comprehensive Cancer Center.

You know your own body. If you notice a change in your breasts, get it checked out! Don't wait.

Smoking cessation is beneficial at all ages. There are free resources to help. Call 1-800-Quit-Now to get started.

Focus on commonality

Rep. Jim Banks needs to quit saying and doing foolish things; it's embarrassing to this district. The fact is that humans are one species. Scientifically, there is no such thing as race. We are much more alike than different. We are all going to live and die. Banks must cease the name-calling and defending the untruths. Walk a mile in other people's shoes and realize that the nasty rhetoric is the problem, not the solution.

Thomas W. Biggs

Fort Wayne

Generating gratitude

The past year has been a tough one, but that's no reason not to count our blessings. What are you thankful for this holiday season? We would like to share readers' thoughts on what they are grateful for in 2021. Is there an individual or organization making a positive difference in northeast Indiana? What are the small things that make you smile when you pass by? What overlooked treasures would you suggest others might have missed?

