Attack on diversity not best for Hoosiers

How unfortunate that Rep. Jim Banks is so insecure in his masculinity that he finds it necessary to attack a transgender woman. Also, why is it that young girls still have to dream of breaking the glass ceiling to have a seat at the table? Could it be a result of men like Banks?

Now Banks seems to object to a Big Tech business taking away his account for being hateful. Please spare me from the fake indignation as he tries to take away the rights of his own constituents.

No, Banks does not represent all of his constituents in northeast Indiana. Some of us actually have critical thinking skills – we don't lie, and truth does matter.

I have attended several marches in Washington, D.C., and never, not one single time, did anyone storm the Capitol, attack law enforcement or threaten to attack members of Congress, as the insurrectionists did on Jan. 6.

Fascism and authoritarianism are not what this country needs. This country needs leaders who respect all citizens and embrace the common good for all of us. Diversity will make our democracy stronger. Enough of the morally bankrupt hatred and behavior.

Jane Ritchhart

Fort Wayne

Trump's crimes obvious to all who watched

Recounts determined that Joe Biden did indeed win the presidency. It was determined that this was a safe and secure election.

However, Donald Trump is now claiming the election was the most corrupt we have ever had. Prove it.

It's time his own supporters tell him to produce the evidence to his claims of the most corrupt election we have ever had. Trump told the Big Lie when he claimed that he won the election. Now, Trump is telling Big Lie No. 2 by claiming this was the most corrupt election in our country's history. It is his supporters who need to demand that Trump prove his claims.

The problem is that when Trump lies about something, people set out to prove he is lying. Instead, it's overdue that even his own supporters demand he has the facts to prove his claims.

We all know what happened on Jan 6. That riot was all because of Trump. What was Trump trying to do? Trump was trying to steal the election for himself. Stop the steal? I agree. It's time for Trump and his supporters to stop trying to steal the election from the 82 million voters who voted for Biden in a fair and honest election.

Trump ran for office twice and lost the popular vote both times. Trump was impeached twice. Trump incited a riot at the Capitol that left five people dead that day. Reports claimed that Mike Pence and Nancy Pelosi were to be killed.

To me, the four years of Trump is a case of going from the White House straight to the jailhouse. A jail cell would be a perfect fit for him.

Curtis J Ransom

Spencerville

A bounty of gratitude

