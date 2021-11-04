Flawed map analysis calls for correction

The Allen Lauer op-ed (“Multiple irregularities,” Oct. 28) is misleading.

Lauer talked about differences from the ideal population in congressional districts, but the populations were within 2%, according to Republicans. These differences are unimportant when the ideal is very large at 753,948. Because of a new “differential privacy” feature of the Census in 2020, reported populations will differ from true populations by a small percentage. It is my understanding that this difference is a larger proportion of the district the smaller the district is, so a large district such as congressional would have a small difference, but a difference nonetheless.

I don't know where Lauer got that the maps should have been done in January 2022. Lauer says he used the National Council of State Legislatures, but their page clearly says Indiana's redistricting deadline is “At the first regular session of the general assembly convening immediately following the United States decennial census.” The census was done in 2020 and the regular session began in January 2021, so this fulfilled the requirement.

The main problem in how the maps were drawn is that I do not believe the state Senate maps comply with national Voting Rights Act with Fort Wayne split into four districts (with three going into other counties). Voting Rights Act analysis taking time is one reason given that there has been no lawsuit filed against the new maps. Another reason is the federal courts over the past decade have weakened the ability to use the Voting Rights Act to stop racially discriminatory districting. Federal voting rights legislation stalled in Congress could work to fix that.

Jorge Fernandez

Fort Wayne

Better use of money

Hey, I have an idea. How about instead of paying for strangers' meals in restaurants, drive throughs, etc. (people who can clearly afford to eat out), it would make more sense to spend $10-$25 to donate to a food bank instead of catering to more fortunate ones. Just a thought to enlighten awareness for people who really need it. It should come from the heart, not the need for praise or recognition.

Jacqui Emberton

Fort Wayne

A bounty of gratitude

The past year has been a tough one, but that's no reason not to count our blessings. What are you thankful for this holiday season? We would like to share readers' thoughts on what they are grateful for in 2021. Is there an individual or organization making a positive difference in northeast Indiana? What are the small things that make you smile when you pass by? What overlooked treasures would you suggest others might have missed?

Send suggestions, marked “Grateful,” to letters@jg.net or by mail to The Journal Gazette, 600 W. Main St., Fort Wayne, IN, 46802. The deadline is Nov. 22.