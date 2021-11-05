COVID mortality rate going undiscussed

The Oct. 31 Journal Gazette has a COVID-19 update on Page 5C under “Briefs.”

It reports that Allen County had an additional 126 residents who tested positive for the virus. This brings the total of (known) COVID cases to 59,330 with 807 deaths. For the state of Indiana, the totals thus far are 1,018,638 (known) positives with 16,134 deaths.

For a year and a half we've heard about the number of COVID infections/deaths, but the one number that is never talked about is the mortality rate. Divide the number of deaths by the number of infections and you get the mortality rate.

In Allen County the mortality rate is 1.36%, while in Indiana the mortality rate is 1.58%.

Tina Witham

Fort Wayne

Human nature not in line with writer's beliefs

Karl A. Frincke (Letters, Oct. 31) has not done his research on human behavior.

First: The people screaming about mandates are generally the people who, without any research or medical degrees, are those who won't be vaccinated, let their kids be, or even wear a mask. So much for “love and logic” because there is none of either here.

Second: People who are pro-choice are not “pro-abortion.” I hate the thought that some women have to resort to abortion. Nobody ever seems to focus on what put the poor woman in this situation. Nobody wants to go through a medical procedure. Stop saying “pro-abortion”; that is not a thing.

And how would men like it if a big group of women made a law of what men can and cannot do with their bodies? I think anyone who takes sexual advantage of any female should be castrated. I believe that would make males think twice before they act.

Jane Vorndran

Fort Wayne

Climate change affecting more than just humans

Homo sapien-induced climate change is the only cause of the increased wildfires in the western states. It seems that people and their material losses only matter in this country. Nothing was ever mentioned about the devastation of the tens of thousands of helpless wild creatures that perished in these fires.

How arrogant of people to be like that! Every living thing on this planet matters, not just people. This country must do something about the accelerated climate change we have caused.

We too are an animal, despite that which people believe. We have the genes of every living thing, including plants. This is a biological fact!.

Gary Helmke

Fort Wayne

A bounty of gratitude

The past year has been tough, but that's no reason not to count our blessings. What are you thankful for this season? We would like to share readers' thoughts on what they are grateful for in 2021. Is there an individual or organization making a positive difference in northeast Indiana? What are the small things that make you smile? What overlooked treasures would you suggest others might have missed?

Send suggestions, marked “Grateful,” to letters@jg.net or by mail to The Journal Gazette, 600 W. Main St., Fort Wayne, IN, 46802. The deadline is Nov. 22.