Munchkin house marvelous addition

I am blessed to live close to Leo-Cedarville Park. It is a beautiful little park with a great pavilion and a nice playground.

As I was returning home, I noticed this amazing little addition to our park. Thanks to the vision of Dave Gall and Dave Deimling, they rescued a 200-year-old tree trunk and built a munchkin house. It truly is a beautiful addition to our park.

The tree will include a fairy house and a library. I feel so blessed every time I go around the curve in Leo-Cedarville that there are good citizens who keep our little town so fun and so beautiful.

The next morning a picture of our little munchkin house was featured on the front page of The Journal Gazette for all to see and enjoy.

Norma Butler

Leo-Cedarville

Incompetent team leaves nation divided

Has the Biden-Harris administration done anything right?

On Day One he shut down the pipeline and told thousands of union workers to go make solar panels, apparently not knowing solar panels are made in China.

They have taken us from a net exporter of energy to begging the Arab nations to produce more oil.

He got us out of Afghanistan but severely damaged American credibility among our allies and in the rush cost 13 lives.

Inflation is through the roof and heading higher. They have been de facto paying people to stay home and not work. You can't swing a help wanted sign without hitting help wanted signs.

There is no border security; indeed, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are inviting illegals into the country. And now the administration is pondering giving people who broke immigration laws and were separated from family members (according to government rules) a windfall $450,000 prize.

If we have that much money lying around, how about putting it in the Social Security Trust Fund to address the future needs of taxpaying American citizens?

We have a vice president who emulates the groundhog: She pops up, giggles inappropriately then disappears for several weeks. She must still be working on those “root causes.”

All this in just 10 months.

In his inaugural address Biden said, “...we have much to repair, much to heal...” Have you ever seen this country more divided?

Bruce Cynar

Leo-Cedarville

A bounty of gratitude

The past year has been a tough one, but that's no reason not to count our blessings. What are you thankful for this holiday season? We would like to share readers' thoughts on what they are grateful for in 2021. Is there an individual or organization making a positive difference in northeast Indiana? What are the small things that make you smile when you pass by? What overlooked treasures would you suggest others might have missed?

Send suggestions, marked “Grateful,” to letters@jg.net or by mail to The Journal Gazette, 600 W. Main St., Fort Wayne, IN, 46802. The deadline is Nov. 22.