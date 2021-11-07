Letters to the editor

Vote may have health implications

Flash back to March 2010. The Affordable Care Act becomes law. Since that time, Republicans have tried at least 70 times to overturn that law. Oh, my. If you have had COVID-19 and spent time in the intensive care unit, you sure are lucky they failed.

Prior to that law, most insurance plans had a lifetime limit on monetary benefits you could receive. Some were as low as a few hundred thousand dollars. So if you are 45 and spent three weeks in the ICU, most if not all of your lifetime benefits would have been spent. You would now have to go 20 years without health care until you reached 65 and became eligible for Medicare.

The Supreme Court is considering whether COVID-19 can be classified as a preexisting condition. If that happens and the Republicans take back Congress, where they have promised to try again to repeal the ACA (which protects preexisting conditions), you will not be covered for future problems related to having had COVID-19 and your lifetime benefit limit will kick back in.

Think before you vote. Are you willing to go bankrupt for medical reasons? That is what will happen to millions of Americans if Republicans get their way and vote to repeal the ACA.

D.R. Murphy

Fort Wayne

Protests mirror wider issues

I just read about a proposed housing development on Crooked Lake in Steuben County (Oct. 31).

There had been a much-appreciated marina on the 1.35-acre lakefront area, but the property had become an eyesore and the well-liked owners decided to relocate to other property they own nearby. So they found a buyer for the former marina who would build 10 homes valued from $700,000 to more than $1 million each along the nearly 245 feet lakefront. Wow! Think of the increased property valuations, the dollars the new owners would spend in the community, the tax revenue for schools and county infrastructure and the former owners finding a buyer who would build up the community.

But wait, the former good neighbors are protesting. They do not want rowhouses on their lake.

Most new subdivisions have little space between large homes. The Crooked Lake homes would be attached and owners would own the property for their home and pay for landscaping maintenance. Each two-story home would have 1,600-2,200 square feet of living space. Why wouldn't these new neighbors be welcomed?

“It's just not in character with the lake.” Or “The project threatens to turn what for years has been a family-friendly, less-crowded lake experience into, well, something else.”

All the land meets requirements for building, including it's not on a wetlands-designated area. The builders plan to beautify the shoreline with glacial stone.

Why are residents protesting? It's a malady threatening our nation, selfish personal wants vs. the good of all. Some have the desire to resist change and to keep boundaries between groups of people instead of cooperating to accomplish common goals.

Judith Steckly

Fort Wayne