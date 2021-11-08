Vaccine-defying police abandon their duty

A basic mandate for all police personnel has historically been “ to serve and protect.” This supersedes an innate call to serve only the self.

Police traditionally have exhibited a military respect for command structures that call for submission to the chain of command. Such subservience disciplines public servants to serve citizens and protect them from threats.

Police and other public servants have seen many of their own perish from COVID, let alone the populace losing 700,000+ to the pandemic. Why would they not be willing to fight such a clear and present danger?

The recent resistance to vaccination goes against their oath to public safety and also the precedent of military personnel who willingly accept vaccinations when called to duty in areas with pathogens that weaken their ability to respond.

Sen. Mike Braun defies public order when he invites Chicago police who refuse to accept reasonable chain of command mandates to apply here. Why would Indiana or any other state hire people who openly defy basic responsibility to work in our police forces?

I am not comfortable when we allow those who are called to higher levels of service to defer to less responsible behavior based on the “me” rather than the call of responsibility to the “we.”

It is evident that disturbing developments within public service should be arrested.

Nick Wilhelm

Fort Wayne

Treatment of vet shows many to be hypocrites

What a shameful travesty. The state of Indiana has turned its back on Purple Heart recipient Nawid Moshref (“Broken promises,” Oct. 31). The state prides itself on honoring and aiding its veterans. Apparently, Gov. Eric Holcomb has done nothing tangible in this. And the powerful, pious protector of veterans, Rep. Jim Banks, hides behind his federal status instead of standing up and seeing justice done for this man and his family. Don't any of you dare to wave your hypocritical flags.

Jeff Olsen

New Haven

Construction detritus mars beautiful bridge

What a beautiful bridge between Ivy Tech and PFW. Has everyone seen it? It especially looks super when lit at night. Wow.

I wonder if it was in the architectural design to include orange barrels and orange work zone signs to accent the bridge? It appears to be complete. ... Isn't it time to remove these items so we can all enjoy the view?

Don Ogle

Fort Wayne

A bounty of gratitude

