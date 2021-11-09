Banks' office shows dedication to veterans

The Journal Gazette has been running a lot of op-eds and letters lambasting Rep. Jim Banks. Let me tell you about my experience with his office.

For about five years, I have been advocate for my 94-year-old, World War II vet brother, including getting him a VA pension to help pay for his stay in an assisted living facility and now a nursing home. About a year ago, the VA became “confused,” thinking he had moved out of the prior assisted living home when all it had done was change its name. As a result, the VA demanded repayment of a large sum of money.

Since he is now on Medicaid and has little funds, that payment would have been on me as his federal fiduciary. The VA paid no attention to repeated appeals and letters explaining the name change.

I contacted Banks' office, and Andy Porter began working with the VA. Within days, the VA dropped its demand for repayment and has paid all of his back pay.

I cannot say enough for Banks and his Fort Wayne office. He is a dedicated advocate for our vets, and you cannot ask for more than that.

William Cook

Leo-Cedarville

Keep shining spotlight on Banks' bad acts

Kudos to The Journal Gazette for its editorial on Rep. Jim Banks' bad behavior (“Unrepresentative,” Oct. 26). We can only hope the paper will continue to call it out as it is clear he won't learn anything from this with his myopic view on life

It is very clear that Banks has no interest in legislating, only foul partisan antics which show he is all about himself and not the district. Time and time again his antics become an embarrassment to all of us. One can only imagine how this very behavior makes us look like a bunch of backwoods hicks. His race-baiting, homophobic rants magnify his own insecurities. One has to wonder which community will be next.

His audacious belief that he (with Rep. Jim Jordan) should serve on the select bipartisan committee investigating what happened on Jan. 6 was laughable. Speaker Nancy Pelosi did not reject him; he disqualified himself with unbecoming language and viewpoints that seem to be the norm for him, not the exception. He turned on Rep. Liz Cheney, who had backed him numerous times.

Banks will yell at the top of his lungs what a devout, conservative Christian he is. Will he ever be able to practice the greatest commandment – “love thy neighbor as thyself” – or does he simply find it impossible to love himself?

Thom Bauer

Fort Wayne

