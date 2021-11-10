Board member affiliations assure a proper education

In August, Rep. Bob Morris said he's planning to introduce a bill requiring school board candidates to have a political party affiliation. I'm told there's overwhelming support in my Grand Old Party in Indiana.

I fully support their intentions.

Weed out those school board members who simply want to make public education better and have no care for politics. Separate school board members to opposite sides of the political aisle. Assure they follow the party line and suppress the desire to discuss and debate policy without the filter of party affiliation.

But please, when it comes to requiring the declaration of a political party, don't stop at school board members. As a parent, taxpayer, citizen of my community, and sitting school board member, I need to know the political leanings and affiliation of every paid worker in all of public education.

Because we all know there is a Republican way and a Democratic way to run education, and we need to make sure we mandate from the Statehouse what is right.

Tim Ehlerding

Decatur

Newspaper has a role in democracy's preservation

I am a believer in the daily newspaper. I feel it has a unique role to play in keeping a community well informed with timely and factual accounts of what is happening, not only locally but nationally and internationally as well.

I have been so very disappointed in the almost total lack of coverage being given to the congressional investigations of the Jan. 6 insurrection. To be sure, there is the occasional article, usually on the second or third page. I believe we are facing a tremendous challenge to the very nature of our democracy, greater than any in my lifetime. I am 72, so I have weathered lots of national challenges.

Where is the coverage?

Watergate warranted daily coverage for months. This is certainly much more serious than that. The possibility/probability that a sitting president set out to overturn a fair and legal election is beyond belief, except it isn't. The fact that powerful members of his party have coalesced behind this man who would be a king and who perpetuated untruths about the election and about the happenings of Jan. 6 is frightening. The chance that some of these individuals might be involved is unnerving.

More and more information is coming to the forefront. And yet, barely a mention in The Journal Gazette.

This is not an issue of Democrat vs. Republican. Or of conservative vs. liberal. This is an issue of the democracy of the United States of America being assaulted. If the media will not report thoroughly, consistently and objectively, whom can we turn to?

History has shown us how a group of individuals set on destroying a government elected fairly and democratically can succeed; history has shown us the horror of the powerful paying homage to one individual. Please do not be a part of this debacle.

The Journal Gazette has so effectively used its Perspectives section to challenge readers to think about issues. Use the front page to print the facts of what is happening. Our democracy depends on it.

Sally Swihart

Fort Wayne

