Veterans' sacrifices allow us to live free

Once a year, on Nov. 11, the nation honors our veterans. It reflects on the steady and quiet flow of our veterans who continue to pursue their mission of protecting our country throughout the decades.

In this never-ending process, many sacrifices that we can't even imagine have been made by the veterans.

On this day we give special remembrance and honor to our unsung heroes, especially those who gave their ultimate sacrifice so we can enjoy peace and freedom in our country. We know that not all heroes wear capes.

I have a special place in my heart for veterans because I had six brothers who were in the armed forces. Two were in World War II, others in the Vietnam War. Fortunately, they all made it back. One, the Marine who fought in the Korean War, almost didn't; he was seriously wounded and received two Purple Hearts. Their contribution to our country is one that I won't forget.

It is the day we should roll out the red carpet for our heroes, the veterans. Let us thank them for their service. Help a disabled veteran by performing tasks, offering free meals, to rake their leaves in their yard, or any other service. If possible, attend the parade or any other service honoring our veterans.

Cheers to all the veterans who have fought and prayers for those who gave their lives for America to have freedom and peace.

Rosa A. Gerra

Fort Wayne

Let readers weigh in on comics' contribution

Before the “Diamond Lil” (big fan, by the way) controversy fades into the Thanksgiving and Christmas rush, let's take a look at the other comics. How about letting readers have some input into which comics are good, pertinent, winners or losers?

There are 17 daily comics; here are my top votes in no particular order: “Pearls before Swine,” “Dilbert,” “Tundra,” “Diamond Lil,” “Zits,” “Crankshaft,” “Curtis,” “Luann,” “Rhymes with Orange,” “Mother Goose and Grimm,” “Baby Blues” and “Garfield.”

Those that need to go: “Hagar the Horrible,” “Funky Winkerbean,” “Beetle Bailey,” “Frazz” and “Hi and Lois.”

And don't get me started on how naive some people who write into Hints from Heloise can be.

Please have her publish a cookbook for everyone who loses, misplaces, moves or for whatever reason cannot find her/their favorite recipe. Or pushing their “original” idea on how to dust, clean, wash, reuse, etc. Give me a break; I have read at least four or five different ways to make the perfect boiled egg in the past couple of years.

Steve Heckber

Ossian

A bounty of gratitude

The past year has been a tough one, but that's no reason not to count our blessings. What are you thankful for this holiday season? We would like to share readers' thoughts on what they are grateful for in 2021. Is there an individual or organization making a positive difference in northeast Indiana? What are the small things that make you smile when you pass by? What overlooked treasures would you suggest others might have missed?

Send suggestions, marked “Grateful,” to letters@jg.net or by mail to The Journal Gazette, 600 W. Main St., Fort Wayne, IN, 46802. The deadline is Nov. 22.