Indiana in the fast lane for electric-car transition

From the Crossroads of America to the Greatest Spectacle in Racing, Indiana has a reputation to uphold in the motor vehicle department. Gov. Eric Holcomb, the legislature and Indiana's universities and industries put the pedal to metal with their laser focus on progress and innovation in electric vehicle development.

In April, Toyota announced an $803 million investment to create two new electric vehicles at its Princeton plant, with an expected 1,400 new jobs. Holcomb and the General Assembly established an Electric Vehicle Product Commission and reconvened the 21st Century Energy Policy Development Task Force. These two bodies will convene stakeholders to learn, ask critical questions and recommend strong, thoughtful policy.

The Indiana Department of Transportation announced a collaboration with Purdue University to research heavy-duty electric vehicle charging built into the pavement. Finally, Holcomb joined four other Midwest governors in signing the Regional Electric Vehicle for the Midwest memorandum of understanding.

The memorandum declares boldly that Indiana and its neighbors are ready to tackle the electric vehicle transition and quickly embrace the economic and environmental benefits. These homegrown and innovative initiatives put Indiana at the front of the line for a clean transportation future.

Kacey Crane

Executive director

Indiana Conservative Alliance for Energy

'Christmas Schooner' sails into hearts

Last weekend, my sisters and I took a chance on a musical production we had never before seen.

We saw “The Christmas Schooner” done by the Civic Theatre, and we thoroughly enjoyed the show. The stage set was great, the music delightful, and the cast absolutely amazing. What a perfect way to launch the holiday season, especially with a tale based on a true historic voyage on Lake Michigan to make a special delivery from Manistee, Michigan, to Chicago.

There are still several shows left to see for the next two weekends, and we highly recommend this local gem of a production.

Barb Parker

Fort Wayne

Firefighters added to kids' Halloween fun

A big thanks for the firemen in their firetruck who drove down our street, Pellston Drive, on Halloween night, passing out candy to the children. They were so excited to see the men get out of the firetruck and added to a really fun night for them.

Martha G. Craghead

Fort Wayne

A bounty of gratitude

The past year has been a tough one, but that's no reason not to count our blessings. What are you thankful for this holiday season? We would like to share readers' thoughts on what they are grateful for in 2021. Is there an individual or organization making a positive difference in northeast Indiana? What are the small things that make you smile when you pass by? What overlooked treasures would you suggest others might have missed?

Send suggestions, marked “Grateful,” to letters@jg.net or by mail to The Journal Gazette, 600 W. Main St., Fort Wayne, IN, 46802. The deadline is Nov. 22.