Ignoring climate crisis is a full-time job

The entire coastline of the United States is being assaulted by more extreme and more frequent weather events: winds and rain, and fires that creep further inland each year.

Desperate migrants, victims of similar catastrophes, gather at our southwest borders, and rather than offering them refuge, we regard them as an invading horde and deny them entrance.

Our interior experiences drought, historic floods, record temperatures, shrinking lakes and polluted rivers.

All of this results in the loss and disruption of many lives and causes enormous property damage.

Prospects are that succeeding years will be even more destructive. We view this almost daily on the news, yet we refuse to acknowledge the reality. We behave as children climbing under a blanket so the boogeyman won't get us.

Though one of our political parties is beginning to address the issue, the other swings from “hoax” to “too much regulation” and blocks any substantive measures that don't fit in this arc. Our faint-hearted priesthood refuses to invoke its sacred texts to admonish us for our prodigal stewardship of the earth and to reprove us for our defiance of the commandment to love our neighbor. Our consumer culture provides amusements and distractions to divert our attention and exhorts us to live life to the fullest by purchasing its products.

I'm pretty sure we'll continue to eat, drink and be merry and take little action beyond keeping our fingers crossed.

Chester Baran

Fort Wayne

With smoking on wane, focus more on HPV

While I agree with most of Nancy Cripe's comments (“Cancer awareness remains important,” Letters, Nov. 2), one with which I must disagree is her solely focusing on women and breast cancer.

While it is an insidious disease, cancers related to the human papilloma virus affect both sexes and are responsible for more cancer deaths than breast cancer (43,600 vs. 45,300).

As fewer and fewer smoke, more and more cancers will be attributed to HPV. Vaccinate yourselves and your children against HPV.

My journey through the valley of cancer was unpleasant in spite of the cool near-million dollar tattoo I got during radiation treatment. Chemotherapy was less pleasant with longer-lasting negative effects.

HPV is an easily avoided cancer. Let us all work to prevail over this scourge.

P.T. Schram

Churubusco

A bounty of gratitude

The past year has been a tough one, but that's no reason not to count our blessings. What are you thankful for this holiday season? We would like to share readers' thoughts on what they are grateful for in 2021. Is there an individual or organization making a positive difference in northeast Indiana? What are the small things that make you smile when you pass by? What overlooked treasures would you suggest others might have missed?

Send suggestions, marked “Grateful,” to letters@jg.net or by mail to The Journal Gazette, 600 W. Main St., Fort Wayne, IN, 46802. The deadline is Nov. 22.