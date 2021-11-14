Letters to the editor

Support for veterans revealed as hollow

I hope everyone who read this story (“Broken promies,” Oct. 31) is as outraged as I am. I am outraged at not only the fact Nawid Moshref never received the benefits he was entitled to, but the utter lack of response from our elected leaders in assisting him in accessing these benefits. This should never have happened.

How do we as a country profess our love for veterans and yet, time after time, neglect them when they return from a war we sent them to fight? Or is that just a feel-good talking point? Shame on all those people who failed Moshref.

Donna Veiga

Fort Wayne

Questions irrelevant in season of charity

Think about this for a second. It's Christmas, cold, the wind is howling at your face, you're hungry, you have zero places to get your toes thawed, and not even sure where you're going to try to sleep. You don't have a phone – but even if you did, whom would you call?

Luckily, I have never had this experience, and I hope no one ever does.

Unfortunately, this is a position that so many are in. You ask yourself: How did they get in that position? The truth is, it's none of our business.

Each year, I ask myself, “What can I do to help?” Whether it's collecting warm coats, socks, hats, gloves, boots, hand warmers, food, toys for children's Christmas, etc. You see, while I'm doing this.... my kids are watching. They are helping, they are learning, they are ringing a bell, they are collecting blankets at school, they are seeing the faces of some of the people who receive these items.

That is what this is all about.

When I'm gone, I'm hopeful that my children will continue the tradition of being that special person to someone in need. Whether someone has a drug addiction, mental health issues, lost a job, etc., don't they all deserve to be warm and fed and have a glimmer of hope? Regardless of who they are, that is someone's son or daughter, brother or sister, could be a guy you used to work with, your neighbor kid from 20 years ago. Try to visualize your loved one in that position. Would you just walk past them?

This season, instead of asking yourself, “Why is this person in this position?” (or avoiding them all together), ask yourself, “How can I help?”

Jennifer Prichard

Facility manager

RTI Services

Fort Wayne

Drive-through meal comes with surprise

I was waiting to pay for my food in the drive-through lane at Arby's when the server told me my bill had been paid.

What a nice Halloween treat!

Many happy thanks to the party or parties who did this. Bless you!

Rosie Greiner

Fort Wayne

Friends' get-together made extra special

Three of us longtime friends were having lunch at Salvatori's in New Haven when we discovered that Justin and Danni Taylor had paid our bill. How kind and thank you! We will pay this forward.

Patty Shuler

Auburn

Banks demonstrates where his priorities lie

Recently, The Journal Gazette and several letter writers have condemned Rep. Jim Banks for calling the four-star admiral a man and saying he is on the committee looking at the Jan. 6 riot.

The admiral was a man who changed his sex to a woman, and the committee wanted GOP members named to it; Banks was. The speaker did not accept him. Banks was making a point that the committee has decided already what the outcome is: Donald Trump did it and no one else did.

As Shakespeare wrote in “Hamlet,” you “protest too much, methinks.”

We have an election in 2022. Run a candidate who supports higher taxes, no parents helping kids in school, and government in our companies, health, and our homes. For me, I support Banks for standing for parents, the yet-unborn and taxpayers.

Patrick Sefton

Fort Wayne

The dos and don'ts of political candidates

If you were to ask yourself – and perhaps you already have – what red-line issues and actions that a politician takes or stands for would preclude you from voting for him or her, what would they be?

It is this question I have been asking myself for awhile, given that the 2022 elections are not that far away. Here is what I came up with.

I would not vote for a local, state or national politician if I thought or knew the following:

1. He or she put party over country, power over governing and money over progress.

2. He or she exhibited an intentional pattern of lying.

3. He or she exhibited hypocrisy, unethical behavior or a lack of integrity.

4. He or she exhibited a lack of legislative interest, ability and productivity.

5. He or she exhibited a disinterest in representing his or her full constituency.

6. He or she exhibited a poor work ethic and lack of respect for freedom of the press.

7. He or she exhibited a disdain for working across the aisle for meaningful compromise.

8. He or she was not a good listener and problem-solver for all.

9. He or she was typically oppositional, regularly manipulative and constantly discourteous.

10. He or she played politics at every turn.

Now it is your turn.

Greg Slyford

Fort Wayne

Fan can't get his fill of words of Pastor Bill

While I am not sure poetry is my style, I find Pastor Bill McGill worthwhile.

People with whom I converse look forward to his meaningful verse.

Pastor Bill has a will that Fort Wayne needs still.

What a joy to read about what we need.

Things that are relational, he makes conversational.

Pastor Bill always has a poem; he connects me to a spiritual home.

To me, MLK would seem captured by Pastor Bill's dream.

Thanks for enriching my life, in times of turmoil and strife.

You represent undying love sent by heaven above.

Keep the alliteration; save the nation!

John E. Lovell

Fort Wayne