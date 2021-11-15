Common sense still carries some weight

At age 88 and after 40 years of family-practice medicine, I've seen a lot of living and a lot of dying.

As regards those of us who prefer to avoid COVID vaccination, I strongly suspect they've never seen a person die of COVID, lying face down, gasping for air, alone, asking for the shot before they die. Our daughter is an intensive care unit nurse, and she says that is exactly how death comes. It is very sad, but also very avoidable.

I'm also of a mind to suggest to those folks who are anti-mask that when they or their loved ones are operated on, they insist that everyone in the OR not wear a mask. Not quite the same thing, but close.

What about the herd effect? Maybe we should have tried that with polio or smallpox or Ebola? Well, maybe not.

Common sense used to be just that, common and sensible. I think it still is. It's just that the uncommon and nonsensical have gotten a lot louder.

James P. Sidell, MD

Fort Wayne

Braun's concern on taxes purely self-interested

Mike Braun is a multimillionaire senator portraying a politician concerned about something other than protecting his tax breaks. I could feel the pain of paying your fair share. Millionaires pay little to nothing. I hear his concern.

Jon Fettig

Fort Wayne

Clinic protesters prefer confrontation over answers

Karl Frincke said in his letter (Oct. 31) that pro-choice protesters resort to vile behavior, while in the same letter mentioning constitutional issues with mask mandates. Apparently he doesn't see the hypocrisy in his own statements.

Pro-choice advocates are seeking to maintain the right for women to control their own bodies.

He also states that pro-life protesters are always kind and peaceful. Has he never seen them in action? Women need escorts into abortion clinics to protect them from the vile and hateful actions of these so-called “peaceful” protesters. In fact, the peaceful thing to do would be to leave these women alone on what might be the worst day of their life.

I suggest people like Frincke focus their energies on funds for these women to help raise these children they insist on them having, or creating an adoption network for these children that they demand be born.

By screaming at women outside of abortion clinics, they are only creating more problems without offering solutions.

Elizabeth Markley

Fort Wayne

A bounty of gratitude

The past year has been a tough one, but that's no reason not to count our blessings. What are you thankful for this holiday season?

We would like to share readers' thoughts on what they are grateful for in 2021. Is there an individual or organization making a positive difference in northeast Indiana? What are the small things that make you smile when you pass by? What overlooked treasures would you suggest others might have missed?

Send suggestions, marked “Grateful,” to letters@jg.net or by mail to The Journal Gazette, 600 W. Main St., Fort Wayne, IN, 46802.

The deadline is Nov. 22.