Election lie no more true because it's on repeat

The sky is falling! The sky is falling! Er. ... I mean, the election was stolen! The election was stolen!

I remember as a child hearing the story of Chicken Little telling the barnyard animals that the sky was falling. It wasn't, of course, but that didn't keep them from running around in a state of pure panic. Today, we have a new Chicken Little, pronouncing in a similarly ridiculous fashion that “the election was stolen! The election was stolen!” (ad nauseam), evoking the same scatterbrained panic among Republicans.

Chicken Little was a fictional character. Unfortunately, Donald J. Trump isn't. He has obviously learned the lesson of Joseph Goebbels (Adolf Hitler's minister of propaganda), who said that if you want to tell a lie and have it believed, make it a big one and tell it often. I would suggest Trump should also learn about the little boy who falsely cried wolf so often that people stopped paying attention to his cries for help and he was subsequently devoured.

Lesson for today: The sky isn't falling, and the election wasn't stolen. It's pure fiction! Shame on Trump.

“The sun will come out tomorrow.”

Thomas A. Heckman

Stuart, Florida

(formerly of Fort Wayne)

Abortion-rights mantra appropriate for vaccine

I am an independent voter. I lean conservative. I do not wear horse blinders.

In January 1973, we heard the beginnings of the liberal mantra “My Body, My Choice”!

In November 2021, we hear the liberal mantra “All Must Get Vaccinated.”

Does anyone besides myself see the conflict of mantras from “my body” to “your body”?

I am not a huge believer in situational ethics when the government is deciding. That can be for our churches to decide.

I'm for civil rights. If “My Body, My Choice” works for abortion, it should work for the vaccine.

A person's employment should not be determined by a personal choice for their body. Otherwise; let's mandate documentation checks for abortions.

An extreme comparison? Perhaps – but it feels logical to me.

Sue Alexander

Fort Wayne

Failure to aid veteran is a failure for us all

Thank you for the article, “Broken promises” (Oct. 31). When institutions fail someone in our community, the institutions fail us all. It is even more disappointing if not egregious that the failure occurred to someone who has gone above and beyond to protect us. The sentence “There's plenty of blame to go around” stood out to me and suggests there is more to be written, which I would look forward to learning and reading.

David P. Devine

Fort Wayne

A bounty of gratitude

The past year has been a tough one, but that's no reason not to count our blessings. What are you thankful for this holiday season? We would like to share readers' thoughts on what they are grateful for in 2021. Is there an individual or organization making a positive difference in northeast Indiana? What are the small things that make you smile when you pass by? What overlooked treasures would you suggest others might have missed?

Send suggestions, marked “Grateful,” to letters@jg.net or by mail to The Journal Gazette, 600 W. Main St., Fort Wayne, IN, 46802. The deadline is Nov. 22.

Correction

Christopher Rufo, senior fellow and director of the initiative on critical race theory at the Manhattan Institute, was misidentified in a column by Rohli Booker published Sunday.