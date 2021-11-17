Look beyond the secular for Thanksgiving music

Curtis Honeycutt wonders in his Nov. 6 why there isn't any good Thanksgiving music out there.

Granted, there isn't an “I Saw Grandma Kissing the Turkey” (as far as I know). But if you look in the hymnal, you'll find, “Come, ye thankful people, come,” “For all the blessings of the year,” “O Lord of heaven and earth and sea,” “To thee, O Lord, our hearts we raise,” “Now thank we all our God,” “We gather together” and others.

Some of these are quoted in popular music. Others are by classical composers or quoted in their works.

Thanksgiving wasn't as commercialized as Christmas, so that might explain why its music isn't prominent; but it's out there.

I enjoy Honeycutt's columns and much appreciate his grammar lessons.

Carl Reuter

Fort Wayne

Democrats' deceptions happen at night

It seems as if the Democrats always pass things at night. Is this because they do not want the public to know what is really happening? Does everyone believe all of our congresspeople have read all that is in the bill? Is this like the health care bill where we are still learning what is in it? How much is going in the politicians' pockets that will never see daylight?

Ralph Klinker

Monroeville

Lack of civility reaches new depths

Where does it stop?

“Let's go, Brandon” is the latest Republican culture war meme and it, like other recent developments, is vulgar and disrespectful. Our own Jim Banks has uttered the phrase (no surprise there), as have Ted Cruz, Mitch McConnell and others. We should be disappointed in all of them.

The phrase is a substitute for “F--- Joe Biden” and follows on the heels of flags and bumper stickers that say “F--- Joe Biden and F--- you for voting for him,” which some proudly fly from flagpoles in their yards and display from pickup trucks.

Really? Where has our sense of decency gone? Why can't Republicans focus more on governing and less on endless culture wars?

Our children are grown, but for anyone with young children, is this what you want them to see and ask about? Daddy, what does “F--- Joe Biden” mean? Not only is it poor taste; it is also disrespectful of the office of the president.

To his credit, Biden has a real plan to address long-standing issues in America. Republicans, on the other hand, ran without a platform in 2020 and have no plans of their own for infrastructure improvement, climate change or health care. If you oppose Biden's positions, at least do it in a respectful manner.

Bill Roper

North Webster

A bounty of gratitude

The past year has been a tough one, but that's no reason not to count our blessings. What are you thankful for this holiday season? We would like to share readers' thoughts on what they are grateful for in 2021. Is there an individual or organization making a positive difference in northeast Indiana? What are the small things that make you smile when you pass by? What overlooked treasures would you suggest others might have missed?

Send suggestions, marked “Grateful,” to letters@jg.net or by mail to The Journal Gazette, 600 W. Main St., Fort Wayne, IN, 46802. The deadline is Nov. 22.