How anyone can believe the individuals who participated in the violent demonstration at our nation's Capitol on Jan. 6 were actually Donald Trump supporters trying to overturn a lawful election is beyond me. Some people are asserting these protesters were members of antifa disguised as loyal Trump supporters. Others claim the whole affair was a false flag set up by the FBI.

This is all nonsense. It is obvious from overwhelming evidence the individuals at the Capitol were actually shape shifters. My guess is that they are from a left-wing planet somewhere in our galaxy whose mission is to soil and disparage the good name and reputation of Trump.

In fact, I am sure that after Charlottesville when Trump said there were good people (apparently white supremacists and members of the American Nazi party) on both sides of the protest or when he bragged about grabbing women by their private parts or when he suggested that drinking disinfectant might be a cure for COVID, that this was not Trump at all but a clever, highly skilled alien shape shifter.

This seems to be a national security threat of monumental proportions.

Yet, to my astonishment, our intelligence and law enforcement agencies are apparently doing nothing. Perhaps it is too late. Who knows how deeply embedded into our society the shape shifters have become? They may already be entrenched at the highest levels of government. You may think I am crazy and dismiss this warning if you want, but I know that when I go home from work tonight I am going to keep an especially close eye on my wife. She has been acting strangely lately. More than usual!

JAMES B. McFADDEN

Fort Wayne

Biden's policies drove gas prices higher

At this time last year, the national average price of gas was $2.11 per gallon. It is now at $3.42 and going higher every week.

All the mainstream media and President Joe Biden's press secretary blame the high prices on the COVID pandemic, even though at this time last year we were already seven or eight months into the pandemic. How about simply telling the truth and say the price jump is caused by Biden's pipeline shutdowns?

I understand the desire to move to cleaner energy, but shutting down our pipelines and begging OPEC nations for our gas and oil is ridiculous.

Dwight Johnson

Fort Wayne

A bounty of gratitude

The past year has been a tough one, but that's no reason not to count our blessings. What are you thankful for this holiday season? We would like to share readers' thoughts on what they are grateful for in 2021. Is there an individual or organization making a positive difference in northeast Indiana? What are the small things that make you smile when you pass by? What overlooked treasures would you suggest others might have missed?

Send suggestions, marked “Grateful,” to letters@jg.net or by mail to The Journal Gazette, 600 W. Main St., Fort Wayne, IN, 46802. The deadline is Tuesday.