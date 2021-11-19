Many behind the scenes support our veterans

Veterans Day 2021 has come and gone. As a veteran (retired Air Force master sergeant), you should know when you tell us “thanks for your service,” we do appreciate it. But there are others who also deserve our thanks.

Individuals and groups behind the scenes every day support veterans in many ways: the American Legion, the VFW and DAV, or course, but countless others you never hear about.

Perhaps no support group is more important than the spouse of the veteran if they are married. They put up with a lot, sacrifice a lot and make it possible in many ways for the veterans to do their job, like my wife Pendy has done for me.

One group in particular that deserves a shout-out is Loving Stitches, which meets at the Church of the Nazarene in Ossian. A loosely knit group comprising almost entirely women was organized by Nancy Bell some 12 years ago. They meet most every Friday. Sometimes there may be five, other weeks 14, including Pendy, and they have one purpose. They sit around tables, chit chatting about anything and everything, while their hands are a blur as they crochet and knit up a storm, making hats and lap robes and blankets for veterans, and continuing the work at home. They have made thousands of these, and periodically I will take them to Volunteer Services at the VA facility in Fort Wayne. They then distribute them where most needed.

So when we say thanks for your service, let's also remember those who serve the veterans behind the scenes. We couldn't do it without them.

Kenneth Selking

Decatur

City, Sikh community celebrate close ties

On Sept. 27, 2019, Harris County (Texas) Sheriff's Office Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal was slain during a traffic stop. Dhaliwal was the first Sikh deputy in one of the largest departments in the nation. He joined as part of an outreach by the department following a misunderstanding with a Sikh family.

Dhaliwal was a hero and trailblazer for the Sikh community and for all Americans.

After learning the story of this young man, l felt a heavy heart and proud of him and decided to honor him for his service and sacrifice.

I approached the mayor's office. I gladly want to inform you that our city approved giving recognition of his life and the contributions of the Sikh community in Fort Wayne.

We invite all residents of Fort Wayne to join us Saturday at the Allen County Public Library downtown.

Deputy Mayor Karl Bandemer will give out certificates of recognition on behalf of the city in the presence of politicians and law enforcement officials.

The Indiana Sikh Outreach Mission will present police Capt. Kevin Hunter with the “Deputy Sandeep Singh Dhaliwal Service Dedication Award.”

Jesse J. Singh

Coordinator, Indiana Sikh Outreach Mission

Fort Wayne

A bounty of gratitude

The past year has been a tough one, but that's no reason not to count our blessings. What are you thankful for this holiday season? We would like to share readers' thoughts on what they are grateful for in 2021. Is there an individual or organization making a positive difference in northeast Indiana? What are the small things that make you smile when you pass by? What overlooked treasures would you suggest others might have missed?

Send suggestions, marked “Grateful,” to letters@jg.net or by mail to The Journal Gazette, 600 W. Main St., Fort Wayne, IN, 46802. The deadline is Tuesday.