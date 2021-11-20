Election results produce a path to progress

We find our politics in an incredibly peculiar place. But as a political person and one who tries to observe patterns, I see a bit of hope from the election results in Virginia, New Jersey and other places.

In Virginia, a state so repulsed by Donald Trump and his rhetoric that it gave Joe Biden a 10-point win, we have a Republican governor-elect and all three statewide offices are going to be held by Republicans. This occurred just 10 months after Democrats flipped both of Georgia's seats and took control of the Senate. Why?

Republicans were willing to stand up and face actual issues, keeping the Trump-style rhetoric and showmanship away from the campaign trail. Glenn Youngkin ran on issues that voters on the right, left and center all cared about: education, taxation, cost of living and the easement of entrepreneurship. The Republican Party used to win with these issues and will do so in the future if this continues across the country; the alternative is to keep losing by embracing the ever-descending anchor that keeps sinking the party.

The Republican and Democratic parties are both fractured and losing ground, but the election results showed voters want moderate politicians and bipartisan cooperation. Up and down the ballot, hard-core leftists and progressive ideals like “defund the police” and “abolish the police,” were defeated, even in Democratic areas such as Seattle.

If we as a country stand up and say, “enough is enough,” we can take back our political sphere. We do this by rejecting extremists, rejecting divisive rhetoric and seeking candidates who welcome the chance to work with others. Our best days will lie ahead if there is collective action to heal the country through actual moderation, true bipartisanship, open debates and a willingness to understand one another.

KALEB McCAGUE

Fort Wayne

Schools should help kids prepare for real life

I agree with Stan Bippus (“Home schooled,” Nov. 7). Some parents do not set a good example for their kids.

Over the years as a school counselor and administrator, I saw kids behaving better than their parents. Even at times kids were embarrassed and apologized for their parents.

We are observed every day doing good things and bad. We are role models. Our language, our attitude and behavior are copied. We model our parents, even their child-rearing.

I did not support Evan Bayh when he required Core 40. I wanted Indiana to require a class in family relations and a class in personal finance. These are much more important subjects than knowing about algebra or chemistry. I bet kids in real-life, practical classes can tell you about things they remembered and discussed in those classes more than academic courses.

Dan Risk

Wabash

Disturbing message

The cartoon by John Darkow (Nov. 8) implies that children ages 5-11 know what should go into their bodies and that coercion with candy is somehow acceptable. Has this not been the ruse of pedophiles? Absolutely disgusting.

Kenna Gray

Albion