Golden Pen: October

Our selfishness keeps COVID–19 lingering

When did Americans become so selfish?

I keep hearing about people who are opposed to vaccine mandates, stating that it is their right to make their own personal health decisions, and I agree – when those decisions affect only them. However, in a pandemic our decisions about how to act or behave can have ramifications, not only on us individually but on everyone we interact with and everyone they interact with and on and on.

As an example, if you contract COVID, you would be contagious before you even realized you were ill, and everyone you spoke to or even breathed on in the days before you noticed you were ill could potentially catch it. They in turn would be contagious before developing symptoms – or may not even develop many symptoms – and the spreading would continue. Obviously, if you were wearing a mask, you would not spread as much of the virus, but you could still spread it.

Many people seem to think that if everyone gets COVID, we will all be immune and it will be over. Not everyone who contracts COVID suffers a severe case, but if they need to be on a ventilator for any length of time, their health will never be the same. Even those who escape needing a ventilator often go home tethered to oxygen tanks and have a lengthy recovery. Even those who do not require hospitalization are often left with ongoing fatigue. And of course, many die.

Also, there is no evidence that once you get COVID you will never get it again. I haven't even mentioned the negative economic impact on people's lives, or the fact that as long as this virus is circulating, there is the certainty it will mutate, possibly to a more deadly disease.

We must stop this pandemic, and the only way we can have any success is for everyone to get vaccinated.