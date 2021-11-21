Letters to the editor

Locally bought gifts carry extra significance

With Black Friday coming soon, I think it would be great to emphasize that Small Business Saturday is extremely important, too. COVID has changed the fortunes of many small businesses in and around Fort Wayne. Shopping locally can benefit the whole community.

I am new here, having moved from Los Angeles, where malls are either dying or extremely high-end. It was nice to find a happy medium here. Market at the Mall, for instance, allows at least a dozen small businesses to sell their wares. I was excited to find that such a store existed here, and I hope it will do a lot of business this holiday season.

With supply chains straining and fortunes changing as a result of COVID, it's now more important – and more convenient – to shop in person. Supporting local businesses, and going home with the presents that will be given away instead of ordering them online, are two good ways to spread cheer during the holiday season. There are many options for holiday shoppers that support local businesses: clothing for babies, children and adults; specialty foods such as hot sauces, jams and honey; handmade purses and bags; custom and holiday-specific dish towels; fashionable jewelry; books by local authors or from local bookstores; and much more.

Every day is Small Business Saturday, when you think about it!

Gabi Lorino Tyner

Fort Wayne

Climate-meeting teams invalidated their point

I think the organizers of the recent COP26 climate summit made a huge mistake, the results of which invalidate much of the very intent of this gathering.

Rather than hold this symposium in person as they did, they should have opted to conduct the session remotely, via technology. By doing so, they could have reduced their carbon footprint virtually to zero and displayed to the world, their own active conviction to reducing that footprint.

By our own experience over the past 18 months, most of us know that virtual meetings are practical and effective. Yet this group ignored that concept/option, when they should have been leading the charge in support of their very own goals.

Adding to this conundrum is the fact that dozens of attendees flew in their private, carbon-belching jets to attend this high-profile meeting so they could tell us all about the negative effects carbon emissions have on our climate. What?

Because of this, I must chalk this affair up to another showcase of “do as I say, not as I do” by those who want to make (and/or benefit from) the rules.

Warren Mead

Huntertown