Vaccinations can bring us all closer together

I do not understand why so many people are still putting up a fight over the COVID-19 vaccination.

All I hear is: “We don't think the government should tell us what to do.” Most of us have been mandated, by the government to get a series of vaccinations as kids so we could attend public school. We don't have measles, mumps, rubella, whooping cough, chicken pox and tuberculosis running rampant because the government told us we were mandated to get vaccinations.

They tell us what to do with many other aspects of our lives. This is no different.

We have been pushed back indoors with the colder weather hitting. This will mean an increase in cases of COVID-19. This doesn't have to be so bad. Just get yourself and your kids vaccinated and protect yourself and those around you. It isn't hard and it doesn't hurt. Make a big deal about it by calling it a Christmas gift to your families if that would make it easier to swallow.

Those of us who did the right thing listened to the professionals (not politicians) talk about the efficacy of the vaccines and how they bring down the seriousness of the virus. Those of you who have not gotten the vaccine can still make those around you sick. I don't want to be sickened because you don't think the government has the right to tell us what to do. Get the darn shots and be done with it. Stop spreading negative false rhetoric and just do the right thing so you can be with your families during the holidays and not make them sick. I'm sure you care about them, right?

Laurie Butts

Columbia City

Stance on vile video should define GOPers

I am shocked and profoundly disheartened that Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Arizona, can post an animated video depicting himself attacking Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-New York, and President Joe Biden, and almost no one in the Republican Party rises in protest.

As a group of Democratic representatives has noted, someone in any other industry who had threatened a co-worker that way would be fired. And I believe these Democrats would be as quick to denounce a similar attack if it had come from someone in their own party. Yet here is Gosar, in one of the highest elected offices in the land, acting in this horrific way, and he is not held accountable by Republican leadership.

And where is our own “representative,” Jim Banks?

Banks loves to tout his military service, thinking it portrays him as courageous. It is clear he also sees himself as a future leader of the Republican Party. But his silence at this time reveals how gutless and spineless he really is, apparently afraid of blowback if he were to denounce a fellow Republican representative whose actions should be denounced. Or does he actually think this is an acceptable way for a member of Congress to behave? If so, that stance reveals all we need to know about his character and morality.

If Republican leaders truly believe that this kind of behavior from one of their elected officials is OK, if they refuse to take any action or even make a statement against it, we see clearly how the once-“Grand Old Party” has declined. It is morally and ethically corrupt, and anyone who doesn't speak up deserves to be voted out.

Frances L. (Fran) Adler

Fort Wayne