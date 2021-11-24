Quitting options abound for smokers who are ready

Secondhand smoke causes about 7,300 deaths from lung cancer and more than 33,000 deaths from heart disease each year. The American Lung Association has also indicated that secondhand smoke is a definitive cause of stroke.

When I recently went for a run to get back to an exercise schedule, I could smell a familiar odor – cigarettes. That smell brings back so many memories. My mom smoked about a pack a day, and my dad was a cigar smoker. My great-grandparents were tobacco farmers, so I have a long line of tobacco users in my family. However, many have paid the price of smoking.

I advocate for both nonsmokers and smokers. I advocate for better laws for nonsmokers who want clean, healthy air to breathe in their apartments and various public spaces.

I also counsel people who are addicted to nicotine. About 70% of people who smoke want to stop. I know it is hard for many to quit. I have seen it in my family. Many can go cold turkey, but for the majority that is a challenging route and rarely works long term.

Are you ready to quit? My advice is to quit for a day. If that is too difficult, take one cigarette away (smoke one fewer) and plan to compensate by using a short-term nicotine replacement (gum or lozenge). Call 1-800-quit-now; they can help you through your journey, and/or you can contact me for one-on-one counseling. Another option is to go to your pharmacist; the state has enacted a standing prescription for nicotine replacement – no doctor visits.

Do something to get healthy – take action. Live longer for you and your family and friends.

Tammy Taylor

Tobacco treatment specialist

Enjoyable visit leaves many reasons for return

My sister from Tulsa, Oklahoma, and I spent a glorious two days in Fort Wayne at The Bradley. Not only was the weather perfect for walking through Promenade Park, but the local eating at Birdies and Club Soda was delicious. Local shopping at Hopscotch House, the Monogram Shoppe and Jophiel gave us many reasons for a return trip as we missed the opening times at Creative Women of the World and many other shops downtown.

Thanks, Fort Wayne!

Mary Musson

Indianapolis

Neighborhood residents grateful for repaving

What a difference a day makes ...

Have you noticed the many streets throughout Fort Wayne getting new asphalt surfacing? Have you taken a closer look to see its city workers?

Brian Shimkus, street superintendent, and crew foreman Pete Wormcastle have done an outstanding job of improving miles of streets this summer.

From the neighbors in the Northside Neighborhood area who travel these newly resurfaced streets daily, thanks!

Dan Wire

Fort Wayne