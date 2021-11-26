Beverage group seeks smaller plastic footprint

The recent America Recycles Week marked a time to celebrate the positive effects of recycling and how we can all come together to make a sustainable impact.

At the Hoosier Beverage Association, we're proud of our industry's work to advance innovative solutions to build a more circular economy and keep plastic out of the environment.

We're carefully designing our bottles to be 100% recyclable, and we want them all back. But without access to recycling, our bottles can end up where they don't belong, like in landfills or as litter.

Launched by America's leading beverage companies, Every Bottle Back is our industry's effort to reduce the use of new plastic by increasing the collection of our plastic bottles so they can be remade into new bottles. We're partnering with local leaders and environmental groups to expand access to recycling, modernize community recycling systems and inform consumers about the value of our recyclable bottles.

Since the launch of Every Bottle Back, our industry has invested $12.5 million to help more than 300,000 households recycle nearly 693 million new pounds of polyethylene terephthalate plastic, which can be used to make new bottles.

While there is no one-size-fits-all solution to improving recycling access and infrastructure, we hope Every Bottle Back serves as an example of the power of meaningful collaboration by companies, community partners and elected officials to preserve our environment for generations to come.

Diane Masariu Carter

Hoosier Beverage Association

Indianapolis

Development threatens city's tree canopy

There is a new “sale pending” sign for a property on West Jefferson Boulevard. My fear is that, just as on the two neighboring properties, all trees will be removed. I expressed my worries on the “Nextdoor” app, and within 24 hours there were 66 reactions and 27 comments of citizens who were just as shocked, angered and worried by the disregard for our trees.

Many expressed dismay at the removal of all trees on properties along Bass, Hadley, Coldwater and Ernst roads, etc. We all believe it is uncalled for and that we must save at least a part of the woods and major trees. As shown by research, trees have tremendous value for our mental and physical well-being. Nature nurtures, so we should treasure and protect it. Trees also offer shade, thus cooling buildings and throughways, and add beauty – thus economic value.

I have encouraged everyone to write to City Council members, but many believe elected officials do little or nothing if not of direct interest to them.

What steps could we, as concerned citizens, take in order to gain more respect for and protection of the green canopy within our city? What good does it do to improve downtown if it is surrounded by concrete?

I plead for everyone to speak up, and get involved, to save so many of the trees that bring comfort and grace to our city.

Erna Vanhelfteren

Fort Wayne