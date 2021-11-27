Speech therapy benefits are free for children

As someone with a great interest in speech therapy services for children, “Local boy's disability inspires children's book” (Nov. 11) sent me over the moon.

Kudos to Carol LaBov for writing the children's book “The Cave Boy Who Would Be President,” inspired by her grandson Cooper Leamon's struggles with phonological disorder. Phonological disorder is one of the major speech disorders faced by children.

Parents of children with speech issues should know that every child in the U.S. has the right to free speech therapy as a result of federal legislation 43 years ago. The free therapy can begin in preschool and run through the high school years. It covers all the types of speech problems.

A brochure entitled “Special Education Law and Children Who Stutter” is available for download on the website of the Stuttering Foundation (stutteringhelp.org), a site with great resources for children and adults who stutter.

Again, the free speech therapy encompasses all speech problems, including phonological disorder, and not just stuttering.

If more parents knew about this amazing benefit of free speech therapy, then more children could be helped.

Ed Herrington

Naples, Florida

Editorial, op-ed unfairly characterize Banks' words

The Oct. 26 editorial includes the following quote from Rep. Jim Banks: “Pursuant to the rules of the House of Representatives, the minority party retains rights to the same information that is provided to the majority party. For these reasons I ask that you provide me any information that is submitted to the select committee.”

Nowhere in that statement does he say he is a member of the Jan. 6 committee.

However, both The Journal Gazette and the op-ed by David H. Lindquist of the same date accuse him of saying so. To quote Lindquist: “...Banks falsely claimed to be a member of the Jan. 6 committee ...”

So I ask: Where can decency in reporting be found?

Linda J. Kirby

Fort Wayne

Editor's note: Banks signed his letter as “ranking member”of the committee, of which he is not a member.

The comics conundrum

Hey, I have an idea!

Read the comics you like and don't read the ones you dislike.

Sound like a plan?

Jill Gamlin

Huntington

Medicare offsets Social Security increase

So I've been trying to feel good about the possibility that my monthly Social Security check would be increasing by 5.9%, trying to put a positive spin on it with the old adage, “Every little bit helps.” And now I learn we older Americans are about to experience is a 14.5% increase in our Medicare premiums.

I would never say I've ever been a mathematical genius, so the best I can figure is that I will experience an 8.6% decrease in my monthly retirement benefit check.

Will someone please explain to me how this helps?

Jan Eshleman

Fort Wayne