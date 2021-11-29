Insurrection denier on furthest of fringes

On Nov. 17, The Journal Gazette “treated' us to a column by Spencerville's Stan Jones (“Fantasyland”). Jones is a self-described expert on coups, cosplay and apparently Halloween.

He says the Jan. 6 “gathering” was nothing more than fun and games for the attendees including, I guess, the ones who died. No doubt Nancy Pelosi and Mike Pence were ready to join the revelry as the cosplayers slithered through the gallery with their zip-tie murder kits and gallows outside (wait a minute, gallows? All part of the fun, no doubt.)

Of all the wacky spiels to downplay the mayhem of the Jan. 6 coup (there, I said it) attempt, this is the wackiest – so far.

Robert Haluska

Fort Wayne

Vaccine hesitancy a costly misjudgment

I am grateful for the wise, science-based and well-informed column in the Nov. 12 Journal Gazette by Dr. Emily Baltes. She brings science and truth to a subject that some cloud with less-than-factual noise.

Vaccines have been the most cost-effective and life-saving intervention in all of medicine. The COVID-19 vaccine is exemplary among them. If only the U.S. had adopted them with full enthusiasm, as we did the polio vaccine decades ago, and others, many lives would have been spared.

What no one talks about is the economic cost of this failure of a significant part of the general public to take this safe and effective vaccine. COVID has been a pandemic of the unvaccinated for months. Spending weeks in the intensive care unit is an expensive and unnecessary added expense to our medical system, and a drag on our economy.

Having retired after months of caring for COVID patients, I feel for my past co-workers. If there had been a better utilization of the vaccine, they would not have had to expend such stressful and heroic efforts, nor expose themselves to such danger.

This wholly invented concept that vaccine mandates are an imposition is out of line with historic facts. They have been required for school attendance for decades. One can even go back to Gen. George Washington who mandated that his soldiers have the smallpox vaccine. Without it, the U.S. might never have become its own country. Vaccines are good medicine.

It is sad to see a capable physician, such as Dr. Tyler Johnson, intoxicated with the temptation of political power as he runs for office, throw away good medical science in an attempt to be elected.

Hopefully, Indiana citizens will see the situation for what it is and vote for those who support credible science that is best for America.

Dr. Phil Wright

Huntertown

Mother's role going undiscussed

What mother drives her 17-year-old son across state lines to get an AR-15 and add fuel to a protest?

I think she should be charged with neglect of a dependent.

Kathleen Kearns

Fort Wayne