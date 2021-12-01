Responsible adults know vaccine is vital

Recently, more and more health care workers are vehemently refusing to be vaccinated against COVID, saying I'm not against the vaccine, I just don't want to be told what to do.

Well, kiddos, you have been told all your life what to do, starting when your mother held you to her breast for nourishment. Then came toilet training followed by don't play in the street, etc. etc.

Our laws require us to drive on the right side of the street and to yield to trains. If you decide to disobey these laws saying, “I don't want to,” will your last words before they cover your dead body with a sheet be, “Boy, did I show them”? Will these also be your last words when one of your loved ones passes in terrible agony from the COVID you dragged home?

Come on, people, grow up. We have all been told what and how to do things all our lives, at home and especially at work. As health care workers, you particularly have very strict rules and instructions. Let's all grow up before it's too late and we have to say could've, would've, should've gotten the shot. It's our responsibility to the rest of the world, especially our loved ones.

Marlin Culy

New Haven

President powerless over gas prices

I would like to reply to “Biden's policies drove gas prices higher” (Nov. 18).

Does Dwight Johnson realize a year ago demand was practically nonexistent due to the pandemic? The world market was flooded with crude oil driving the cost down.

Johnson blamed price increases on President Joe Biden shutting down pipelines without giving an example. Could that be the Keystone Pipeline (which was never built) or maybe the Eastern Pipeline, which had its computer hacked by Russia – causing it to shut down?

The price of oil, which ends up refined into gasoline, is based on world markets. The president has no control over this; world demand drives it. Do you think ExxonMobil would sell its oil here for a much lower price than selling it on the world market for a higher price? It's all about profit. The president could lower the price in one way – by releasing stocks from the national reserves. That, however, is not what the reserves were created for.

The Oil Institute is reporting that nearly 25% of delivery tanker trucks are sitting idle because of a shortage of drivers and that pipelines are running at about 70% of capacity.

The price of gasoline is driven by worldwide demand, production output and delivery cost, among other costs. If pipelines are operating at 70% to 80% and 25% of tanker trucks are idle, I don't think stopping work on a unbuilt pipeline that is Canadian-owned transporting sludge crude oil to ports in the gulf states to be exported overseas would have anything to do with the price of gas. This tar sand oil cannot even be refined into gasoline.

John Steinbacher

Fort Wayne