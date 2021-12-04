Students being primed for racial indoctrination

In her article, “Manipulated into outrage (Nov. 14),” Rohli Booker expressed concern when parents attend school board meetings and demand to know whether critical race theory is being taught to their children. She claimed it is not. She also implied that these parents don't even know what critical race theory is. She believes they are being manipulated by conservative activists to disrupt school board meetings across the country for some political agenda.

From the National Education Association Handbook 2020-2021: “Resolution I-52. White Supremacy Culture

The National Education Association believes that, in order to achieve racial and social justice, educators must acknowledge the existence of White supremacy culture as a primary root cause of institutional racism, structural racism, and White privilege. Additionally, the Association believes that the norms, standards, and organizational structures manifested in White supremacy culture perpetually exploit and oppress people of color and serve as detriments to racial justice. Further, the invisible racial benefits of White privilege, which are automatically conferred irrespective of wealth, gender, and other factors, severely limit opportunities for people of color and impede full achievement of racial and social justice.”

Call it what you will, this divisive resolution directly addresses and supports the first two central principles of critical race theory. Also consider the many articles of support for critical race theory on the NEA website.

As the largest (more than 3 million members) and one of the most influential unions in America, I am certain their policies influence how and what teachers teach. Parents should be very concerned.

Byron Thompson

Fort Wayne

Stance on Trump, Cheney defining for Banks

Everybody knows who is responsible for the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol. That person is Donald Trump. Nobody else. Not one person should be defending or excusing Trump for what happened that day. Yet we have Jim Banks and a host of others attempting to defend and make excuses for him.

People misunderstand the purpose of the Jan. 6 committee. It wasn't to find out who was responsible for the riot because we already know. The purpose is to find out who else may be involved and aided in the actions that day.

Even I am surprised at the number of people behind the scenes who may have been involved with planning this riot.

Trump has been telling people to not appear before this committee. Trump is going to the courts to block turning over documents the committee asks to see. The courts should make sure all documents the committee is asking for be turned over. All the people who were involved in the planning and the carrying out of this riot need to be arrested and spend huge amounts of time in prison, especially Donald Trump.

We have letter writers who support Banks. That is all good and well. When it comes to this riot, Banks has been defending and making excuses for Trump and his lies. Banks joined in with Kevin McCarthy and punished Liz Cheney for, God forbid, telling the truth. That right there is all you need to know about Jim Banks.

Curtis J Ransom

Spencerville