Vaccine mandates counter to founding freedoms

The Journal Gazette on Nov. 23: “Do you support a proposal to restrict employers' ability to require vaccines for their workers?”

Individual American freedoms and liberties have made us the envy of the world. We have been known as the land of the free and the home of the brave, but we are losing the land of the free and some of us can't give it away fast enough.

Almost two years of fear mongering from CNN, MSNBC and, sadly, The Journal Gazette and many of its readers has led to this.

By the way, when did “my body, my choice” become “your body, my choice”?

People are losing their jobs because of these, I believe, unconstitutional mandates. Basketball star Kyrie Irving is losing millions of dollars because he wants to make his own health decision. This is happening in America.

I am not anti-vaccine or anti-mask, but I am proudly pro-American freedoms and liberties.

Benjamin Franklin said it so well: “Those willing to trade liberty for security deserve neither!”

I absolutely support the banning of vaccine mandates.

I urge readers to do the right thing and allow people to make their own health care decisions for themselves and their families.

David Carroll

Huntington

Vaccine ban goes against public interest

The Republicans' proposal to ban vaccine mandates is reckless and callous. It demonstrates they care more about catering to the anti-science crowd than to ensuring the health and well-being of Indiana residents. I put my faith in the public health experts, not cynical and opportunistic Republicans in the state legislature.

Chris Erickson

Fort Wayne

Trickle-down economics has us in trouble

Capitalism needs “labor” and “workers,” even though Fox News has convinced its viewers those words are Marxist. It's the very brainwashing that renders the upper middle-class unable to make coffee or prepare their own meals.

News flash: The pandemic is not over. My guess is the “booming economy” is on the credit card.

The prescription shoes I purchase for mom will be in around February. Spending all of our money on Christmas will only prolong the trickle-down economics that's returned.

Rob Bogle

New Haven

Got headlines?

The TinCaps didn't deliver the perfect season one of our readers hoped to see this past year, but the team certainly delivered the baseball experience we all were craving after a year lost to COVID-19. Another reader struck the right note predicting the Philharmonic and its musicians would reach an agreement and the music would resume.

Here's hoping 2022 brings the end of the pandemic and prosperity for all.

What would you like to see? Send your suggestions by Dec. 20 to letters@jg.net, or by mail to 600 W. Main St., Fort Wayne, IN, 46802, for possible inclusion in our Jan. 1 issue.