Universal health care would eliminate mistrust

The making of a health care freedom fighter, one who opposes vaccine mandates, is born in the crucible of our medical system, the primacy of private insurance. Even the most ideological misinformed consumer could be approached with the case for the highest percentage of vaccinations if they were not left out of the full-coverage group of consumers. Mandates are not needed when the medical system is inclusive, but the U.S. has one of the most exclusive structures of care in the world today.

Start with the public full coverage of military veterans; they are likely to invest their trust into the system as it covers them very well financially. Then look at the private full coverage of big employers such as General Motors, ditto union workers. But going down this unjust hierarchy of coverage, we come to the bizarre morass of “gold,” “silver,” “bronze” and other groups of the partially covered. And there are still tens of millions without any insurance.

There is way too much mistrust in this health care system. Most have to guess their optimal insurance coverage with mandated premiums seen as an unjust tax that robs them of dollars needed for self-care. They are gamblers with health and conditioned not to trust medical providers.

The solution is a universal health care system such as an improved Medicare for all with no enrollment stress. No one goes bankrupt because of an illness or accident, and people are free to choose their service. Trust begins to grow, all costs are public and accountable with independent transparent audits, the economy is reinforced, the U.S. takes one giant step for equality and vaccinations increase to the highest levels without mandates.

Howard Traxmor

Fort Wayne

Helpful employees reason for thanks

I want to thank and compliment the helpful clerk at Trader Joe's who went out of his way to help me when I called looking for a specific item.

They no longer carried it, but this clerk took the time to research it for me and told me where it could be found at two other establishments.

Just like the Macy's Santa in “Miracle on 34th Street” who directs parents to Gimbels or other establishments for items they don't have, he reminded me of the true spirit of the holiday season.

I would also like to give a shoutout to the employee of the Hello Sunshine Bakery in Waynedale who suggested I call Trader Joe's.

Diann Deutsch

Fort Wayne

Got headlines?

The TinCaps didn't deliver the perfect season one of our readers hoped to see this past year, but the team certainly delivered the baseball experience we all were craving after a year lost to COVID-19. Another reader struck the right note predicting the Philharmonic and its musicians would reach an agreement and the music would resume.

Here's hoping 2022 brings the end of the pandemic and prosperity for all.

What would you like to see? Send your suggestions by Dec. 20 to letters@jg.net, or by mail to 600 W. Main St., Fort Wayne, IN, 46802, for possible inclusion in our Jan. 1 issue.