First responders deserve our thanks, patience

We recently celebrated the Thanksgiving holiday, and the Christmas season is upon us. Today is the one-year anniversary of the loss of our manufacturing facility in Fort Wayne to arson.

The day of the fire, we told employees to enjoy the Christmas holiday, we would make sure they still got paid and would have better information and a plan by January.

Last Christmas created a lot of uncertainty for us and our employees. I went through the motions last Christmas, but it was tough.

I am thrilled to say we have been able to relaunch the company and should be in “new-to-us” facilities in 2022. Since the fire, I do not go through a holiday and not think of all the first responders who were there for us that night. This season, they will be missing out on time with family and friends to be there for us.

We are coming into the colder months and busy season for firefighters. Police will be handling seasonal upticks in domestic disputes, and medical personal can expect the usual increase in heart attacks during the Christmas season. It is easy for me to see my individual daily challenges and become frustrated. I now remind myself that maybe my day was not that bad.

I did not get threatened responding to a domestic dispute call, I was not fighting to keep someone alive and restart their heart. I did not spend time in a burning building hoping nothing explodes close to me.

On many days these people are putting their lives on the line for us, and it is easy to forget that. As we take time to celebrate Christmas and think of the reason for the season, I would ask you keep our first responders in your thoughts and prayers. Try to be supportive of them, and patient with them and their families. Look for an opportunity to thank them.

Have a wonderful Christmas.

Joel Nichols

Co-owner, Apollo Design Technology

Columbia City

'Travesty of justice'

And the Oscar – and the Emmy – goes to Kyle Rittenhouse for best performance as a murderer.

What was the jury thinking?

A travesty of justice.

Jeff Olsen

New Haven

Got headlines?

The TinCaps didn't deliver the perfect season one of our readers hoped to see this past year, but the team certainly delivered the baseball experience we all were craving after a year lost to COVID-19. Another reader struck the right note predicting the Philharmonic and its musicians would reach an agreement and the music would resume.

Here's hoping 2022 brings the end of the pandemic and prosperity for all.

