Many aided in success of St. Mary's Thanksgiving

The St. Mary's Soup Kitchen Thanksgiving dinner was again a stunning success. More than 1,000 pounds of turkey was prepared, along with dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, and green beans. The desserts were pumpkin pies.

We served about 950 carryout meals. About 50 volunteers assisted in the setup, serving and cleanup.

As chairman of this event, I would like to thank the Fort Wayne community, Pepsi Co., Kelly Box, the schools, the many individuals who made donations, and all the volunteers who helped make this dinner possible.

Thank you, thank you, Fort Wayne!

PATRICK McBRIDE

Chairman, St. Mary's Thanksgiving Day dinner

Build Back Better another big lie

A recent letter hit a real sore spot in me. The writer stated that the Build Back Better program will do all kind of wonderful things for America. That may be correct or maybe not so much, only time can prove it out. However, the claim that this giant socialist giveaway will be completely paid for is the second “big lie” of this year.

Liberal politicians and their socialist-leaning friends claim that increasing taxes on the wealthy and corporations will generate the trillions of dollars needed without adding to the deficit. Even if Congress does succeed in raising taxes on the wealthy and businesses, the hoped-for increased revenue will continue to be non-existent unless loopholes are closed. For the past 50 years I have observed Congress promise to close loopholes, and I have never seen any meaningful changes. Who would expect our politicians to change anything and kill the golden goose that benefits them and their political donors?

Part II of this big lie is that the plan will lower inflation. Any loss of income through higher taxes will be made up by businesses increasing prices, thus higher inflation.

Part III is that this big giveaway will not add to the deficit. We have heard this so often that it is totally unbelievable. Nothing ever adds to the deficit if you are a politician promoting some pet project. History shows us that our deficit continues to grow with all of these “paid-for” programs.

Wild-eyed and overoptimistic tax projections based on the most ideal circumstances are the norm for our liberal, spending-crazed Congress. It is time for big lie No. 2 to be recognized for what it is: a fraud on the American working class.

Michael Miller

Fort Wayne

Got headlines?

The TinCaps didn't deliver the perfect season one of our readers hoped to see this past year, but the team certainly delivered the baseball experience we all were craving after a year lost to COVID-19. Another reader struck the right note predicting the Philharmonic and its musicians would reach an agreement and the music would resume.

Here's hoping 2022 brings the end of the pandemic and prosperity for all.

What would you like to see? Send your suggestions by Dec. 20 to letters@jg.net, or by mail to 600 W. Main St., Fort Wayne, IN, 46802, for possible inclusion in our Jan. 1 issue.