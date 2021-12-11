Nature too precious to be wiped away

I, too, am saddened every time more trees are cut down, especially on West Jefferson Boulevard. This fall was beautiful as always, and it makes me sick to see trees cut down for any reason unless they are sick or diseased.

We drive by these beautiful stands of trees to enjoy (along with the wildlife that live in them), only to have them erased from sight.

Nature adds so much to our lives. We should embrace it, not destroy it.

ACRES Land Trust works to buy lands to keep it as it is for all time, for all to enjoy. Become a member or donate in your will any untouched land so it won't be destroyed.

Also, I very much like The Journal Gazette's photos of wildlife, trees and birds.

Laura Nonneman

Fort Wayne

Precious youngster's smile speaks volumes

Thank you to The Journal Gazette for Sunday's front page picture of the little boy running a little race. The smile on his face raised my smiling spirits, and it certainly made reading the headlines easier.

A picture can say so much, and this picture reminded me of the smiles I receive when I am with my grandchildren.

There is nothing more precious than a child's smile for us to realize the grateful moments children give us.

Also, thank you for suggesting readers and organizations send in their grateful thoughts in making a difference in people's lives.

Let's show our children and adults that there are many people and organizations in our community helping one another with caring thoughts and deeds.

Berneta Sherck

Fort Wayne

Paper carriers are dedicated, reliable

This letter is about some of the least-heralded of The Journal Gazette's employees, the people who deliver the newspapers.

Those of us who subscribe expect to find the paper in our driveway or on our porch or doorstep, depending on where we live.

In the many years that I have taken the JG, there have been only a few days when it was not delivered on time. These were usually days of extreme weather when the roads were not always passable.

The carriers, who must rise early every day to prepare the papers for delivery then hit the road, are to be admired for their dedication.

No matter how down they may feel or how bad the weather, they are out there.

Even though the hours are not long, not too many people would accept the working conditions.

I, for one, really appreciate their efforts.

Roger J. Grassl

Huntington

