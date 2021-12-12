Letters to the editor

Season devalued as we lose focus

Jennifer Prichard's letter(“Questions irrelevant in season of charity,” Nov. 14) discussed giving with an open heart during the holiday season. Upon reading, I also began reflecting about past and present Christmas seasons.

Growing up in the 1980s, I remember celebrating Christmas at school with my teacher and peers, and at home with my family. During the season, everyone seemed nicer; Christmas parties were everywhere and people were more thankful.

Sadly, as years passed, only small children seemed to carry Christmas magic in their hearts. They became excited over decorations and small toys, reminding me of my youth years ago.

Today, the holiday season feels rushed. People hurry to and fro, buying expensive gifts that soon go out of style at holiday's end.

Let's remember that the season is about more than giving and receiving. We should treasure life and family/friends who are dear to us.

In 2022, let's teach the younger generation to value family, education and freedom. Until these necessary gifts are more appreciated, Apple watches and iPhones can never be valued.

De'Onte Brewer

Fort Wayne

Prayer for healing covers us all

This year, as we get together to celebrate Diwali, Thanksgiving, Hanukkah, Christmas, Kwanza and New Year's Day, these gatherings are beginning to seem out of place.

Too many of us chase our druthers, not caring 'bout our brothers. Businessmen and politicians, athletes and musicians, priests and preachers, rabbis and teachers, shamans and imams, all dads and moms look around and ask if we're doing the right things.

Mother Nature is telling us we may have gone too far already. Sabers are rattling around the world, doctors and nurses are battling. Have we heard?

We need healing. We need it quick:

God is in us and above.

He sent his son, he sends his dove.

He gave us all free will

To do good or to do ill.

For our young we must choose love.

Bob Van Rooyen

Fort Wayne

Considerate drivers are farmer's friend

I am a farmer in southern Allen County. I travel the roads often with my oversized equipment. Having just recently completed my harvest, I would like to acknowledge and thank the considerate motorists who have to deal with getting past me. They take so many helpful actions that allow us to get past each other safely and relatively easily with their pullovers and even pulling completely off of the road into nearby driveways. Many times a friendly little hand wave accompanies the careful passing. I sure appreciate the kindness and hope you feel I reciprocate by minimizing your inconvenience.

Andy Wyss

Fort Wayne

Fall Creek residents appreciate repaving

I want to give the city of Fort Wayne a big thank you. This fall, the city workers came into Fall Creek and repaved all of our streets. I think I am speaking for all of our neighbors: The streets are great! I have lived here for 30 years and don't remember having all the streets paved.

This is one example of our tax dollars at work. Thanks again.

Linda Spurrier

Fort Wayne

Fall Creek Association president

Obscene hat sadly likely sums up mood

I've written before about my belief that our voracious consumption of goods is exhausting the earth's resources and that the waste generated in the production of these goods is drastically curtailing any natural regeneration. The only question is whether we will run out of resources first or be smothered by our own waste.

So I was greatly dismayed when, very soon after the COP26 conference, President Joe Biden authorized the release of millions of barrels of oil from our strategic reserves and a little later we began our Christmas campaign of consumption with an infantry attack on Black Friday followed by a cyberassault on Cyber Monday. Had all pledges been abandoned already?

To add to my distress, there is growing concern regarding Russia's designs on the Ukraine and China's new weaponry and aggressive moves on Taiwan. COVID persists and new strains are mutating and we're reportedly suffering from “COVID fatigue.” which serves as the basis for the relaxing of protective measures. Inflation has reared its head, homelessness is increasing, shootings are becoming more audacious and Fort Wayne's battle with Red River has begun another chapter.

But all of this is America doing business as usual.

What dashed my spirits was when I spotted a fellow walking out of the emergency doors at Lutheran Hospital wearing a baseball cap with F*** You (no letters obscured) embroidered on the front panel. I have to think that is the response, expressed or tacit, that my laments will engender.

Chester Baran

Fort Wayne

Reassurance regarding 2022 adjustments

A recent letter writer was dismayed because she thought she would be receiving less money in her Social Security check next year after the increase in the Medicare Part B premium. I want to assure her that is not the case.

The 6.1% cost of living adjustment in her Social Security payment would equal $87.69 if she were receiving the average payment of $1,437.55. For a payment of only $1,000, it would still be $61. The 14.5% increase in the Medicare premium is $21.60. The first percent is a part of a much larger base number than the second, so the percentages cannot be compared by themselves.

Ann Kreamer

Fort Wayne

Musings prompted by conflicting messages

I saw a car on Dec. 5 that had a bumper sticker that said “Stop hate.” However, beside it was another sticker that said “Stop banning abortion.” How contradictory.

The unborn deserve to be loved as much as anyone else. How can we stop hatred toward people of different races, religions, etc. if we don't love and protect the unborn?

J.P. Hoy

Fort Wayne