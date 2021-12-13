City's tree stump neglect smacks of arrogance

Since summer, the forestry division of Parks and Recreation has gone on a tree binge in the Lakeside neighborhood.

Whether planting saplings or removing old limbs, we lived with their presence for months. Now we have limbless trunks at multiple locations awaiting removal. Is the city planning to create totem poles to honor Chief Little Turtle with these monstrosities or just plain lazy?

I watched one tree reduced to a trunk. Limbs were carted away on a flatbed, but the workers never returned. It has been months; we are left with this monument and watch the sun set on this eyesore every night. For an administration touting planting saplings and park awards, they could not give two squats about proper tree and stump removal. In fact, they seem to think they can come into neighborhoods, cut as little or as much as they like and leave without any concern for neighborhood aesthetics.

Here is the deal. Clean up your mess at the time you create it. They work for us, the people of Fort Wayne. We expect better use of taxpayer funds. Whether garbage pickup, potholes, street paving and curbing, or now trees, it is long past due for management teams of the city to acknowledge the living conditions of neighborhoods and not just blow off concerns because they run city services.

They can do much better, and the city of more than 250,000 is much greater than just a reinvented downtown.

David L. Nichols

Fort Wayne

Word puzzles part of daily routine

I wanted to let you know how much I enjoy working the sudoku and Jumble puzzles each day. Thank you for including them in the newspaper; I look forward to them every morning.

I credit my brother, Mike, for turning me on to the sudoku puzzles and he, in turn, credits his sister-in-law, Ann, for getting him started. I had to view some online tutorials at first, but now, after more than a year of working them, I especially enjoy the five- and six-star puzzles.

As to the Jumble puzzles, my daughter, Danielle, and her spouse, Shelby, got me interested. They work them daily from their home in Indianapolis and would work on them when they came up for a visit. I hope to improve my Scrabble skills by doing these puzzles.

Thank you for including these puzzles in the newspaper each day.

Nancy Arata Teagarden

Wolcottville

Got headlines?

The TinCaps didn't deliver the perfect season one of our readers hoped to see this past year, but the team certainly delivered the baseball experience we all were craving after a year lost to COVID-19. Another reader struck the right note predicting the Philharmonic and its musicians would reach an agreement and the music would resume.

Here's hoping 2022 brings the end of the pandemic and prosperity for all.

What would you like to see? Sendyour suggestions by Dec. 20 to letters@jg.net, or by mail to 600 W. Main St., Fort Wayne, IN, 46802, for possible inclusion in our Jan. 1 issue.