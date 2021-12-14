Unity of purpose will overcome COVID

As we fast approach the celebration of the birth of Christ, COVID has found its way into our family and home.

I don't dispute the rights of others to make choices for their own good when their choices don't do harm to others. Individual choices become more complicated when those choices cause harm to others. This is when “the greater good” should be considered.

We make choices every day. Occasionally, the old saying “Just because you can doesn't mean you should” also becomes part of our considerations. Selfless and considerate people tend to take these into account more so than self-serving, selfish people do.

In years past, the primary reason we as a country were able to eradicate, for the most part, diseases such as polio, diphtheria, measles and so many others is because, when a vaccine was developed, Americans lined up all across the country, got vaccinated and the greater good prevailed. Millions of lives were saved and America was stronger for it.

I know many like to speak of their constitutional right to make their own choices, regardless of how that choice affects others. But let me point out that the first three words of the Constitution are “We the people.” Throughout the Constitution you will not find any “I's” or “me's.”

The final fact I would like to point to is the scorecard. COVID deaths: 700,000+ Americans. Vaccination deaths: 0. I'm really not sure why anyone would let their God-given ability to think for themselves be overtaken by politicians, bloggers or social media personalities and entertainers.

What has always been true about America is just as true today: “United we stand, divided we fall.” Let's all do better, let's be better, let's all stand together. “One nation under God”: That's what makes us great.

David Williams

Garrett

New firearm approach?

Pro-lifers, where are you? We must protect our right to survive and have a long life outside of the womb. We need gun control and now. We agree it's your Second Amendment right to own a gun; no one can take it from you.

Go ahead own them; take away the bullets! Rubber pellets will do. Try something.

Sandy Wilson-Booker

Fort Wayne

Got headlines?

The TinCaps didn't deliver the perfect season one of our readers hoped to see this past year, but the team certainly delivered the baseball experience we all were craving after a year lost to COVID-19. Another reader struck the right note predicting the Philharmonic and its musicians would reach an agreement and the music would resume.

Here's hoping 2022 brings the end of the pandemic and prosperity for all.

What would you like to see? Send your suggestions by Monday to letters@jg.net, or by mail to 600 W. Main St., Fort Wayne, IN, 46802, for possible inclusion in our Jan. 1 issue.