History, experience argue for vaccines

I found the letter by David Carroll (“Vaccine mandates counter to founding freedoms,” Dec. 7) to be both simplistic and uninformed.

I find it interesting that he claims brainwashing by this newspaper and various news media, but doesn't mention how another well-known media company continues to spread misinformation and conspiracy theories. If he believes having scientific facts placed in front of one constitutes “brainwashing,” I would suggest Carroll consult a dictionary regarding the true definition of that word.

As to his comment questioning when “my body, my choice” became “your body, my choice,” I would suggest he look at what Republican-led states are doing to women. It is clear they believe it truly is “your body, my choice.”

Finally, I suggest Carroll read some history about vaccine mandates. He will find they were instituted as early as 1809 in this country against smallpox.

In closing, I would ask Carroll if, as a youngster, he got his required vaccinations before attending school. I'm guessing we all know the answer to that one.

Thomas Reed

Bryan, Ohio

Responsible celebrating makes season merrier

For many adults, the holiday season includes enjoying a festive cocktail with family or friends. The Distilled Spirits Council has launched a new website, StandardDrinks.Org, which includes a drink calculator and resources to assist adult consumers in making responsible decisions.

The website includes information on alcohol consumption from the recently updated Dietary Guidelines for Americans.

Today's beer, wine and spirits products come in a range of containers with varying alcohol content, which makes the ability to calculate standard drinks even more critical. The drink calculator gives consumers a way to see how their beverage of choice compares to one standard drink as defined by U.S. Dietary Guidelines.

We all want this winter to be safe, merry and bright. If you celebrate with a cup of cheer, it's important to do so responsibly and in moderation. Adults who have questions regarding alcohol consumption should contact their physician, who can determine what is best for them based on individual factors.

Amanda Berger

Vice president, science and health

Distilled Spirits Council

Activist judges come from all political persuasions

Republicans and conservatives are always complaining about activist judges legislating from the bench. But they don't seem to have any trouble with it when the judges are doing their bidding. All one has to do is look at the recent rulings of the three newest Supreme Court justices.

Arden E. Hull

Larwill

Got headlines?

The TinCaps didn't deliver the perfect season one of our readers hoped to see this past year, but the team certainly delivered the baseball experience we all were craving after a year lost to COVID-19. Another reader struck the right note predicting the Philharmonic and its musicians would reach an agreement and the music would resume.

Here's hoping 2022 brings the end of the pandemic and prosperity for all.

What would you like to see? Send your suggestions by Monday to letters@jg.net, or by mail to 600 W. Main St., Fort Wayne, IN, 46802, for possible inclusion in our Jan. 1 issue.