Consideration of race both illegal, unethical

On Dec. 3, The Journal Gazette published a column by Abe Schwab, a Purdue Fort Wayne professor specializing in applied ethics. He discusses an affirmative action case, Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard College and expresses approval of Harvard's practice of systematically applying an anti-Asian bias in assessing enrollment applications in an effort to achieve diversity.

At Harvard, although Asian-Americans applicants have the highest average SAT scores, they have the lowest admission rate of any racial group. The professor fails to explain how discriminating against a present-day Asian woman to redress Harvard's past discrimination against other racial groups (in which she had no part) is ethical. He cannot do so because discrimination based on race whatever the motive isn't ethical nor legal.

Harvard is a private school but receives millions of dollars in taxpayer funding every year and therefore is subject to the 14th Amendment, which guarantees equal protection of the law, and Title VI of the Civil Rights Act, which makes discrimination by race illegal. These hard-won rights are the product of our nation's long and deadly civil war and an even longer and sometimes deadly civil rights movement. The students' case provides a good chance for the Supreme Court to rule that these laws mean what they say.

The principle of equality for all is being replaced by a wrong-headed and unjust view that race must be a dominant factor in every decision.

Russ Kirby

Fort Wayne

History on the side of vaccine adherents

David Carroll's “Vaccine mandates counter to founding freedoms (Letters, Dec. 7)” is a fine example of how self-centered and ignorant people are of the history of the United States.

I say self-centered because they do not care about the well-being of their family or neighbors. With more than 800,000 Americans dead from COVID, Carroll would rather listen to those who for a year stated that COVID was a “hoax” and that America was “rounding the curve.” To call it “fear mongering” by CNN and MSNBC shows a lack of concern and caring.

Carroll must have missed history classes while growing up, or he would have known or remembered that Gen. George Washington mandated his troops be vaccinated against smallpox. Both Benedict Arnold and Benjamin Franklin expressed fears that the virus would be the Army's ultimate downfall. Washington's troops stayed healthy while others were decimated by the disease. This mandate had the approval of the Continental Congress.

If it was not for this bold decision and action by Washington, we may not have won the war and we would not have any of the freedoms Carroll talks about. What is best for the whole is better than what is best for a minority of people.

JEFF McCANN

Spencerville

