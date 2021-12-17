Education offers better understanding of race

In response to the Dec. 4 letter listing the horrors of critical race theory, what are people so afraid of? What is so scary about learning a thorough history of our country's past? What is wrong with understanding that many of the lessons that have been taught were slanted to justify keeping one group in power? Why are people unwilling to admit mistakes and learn from them?

White folks are not the majority on this planet, and it's time we realized the “history” most have been taught in the United States has a narrow and limited view. An example of a limited view is found in Fort Wayne's Historical Museum. Most of the displays are of white men settling and building our city with a few displays that include Native Americans, people of color and women. What's displayed lacks depth and plays to a limited audience. (It's a nice display that illustrates the problem with current history lessons.) Critical race theory hopes to provide more comprehensive information so people have a more complete view and understanding of how our country has been shaped and developed.

This country and the world will be better served if people understand the complex and multilayered histories that have brought us to where we are today and to recognize past injustices so as not to repeat them. That's why we have education – to grow and develop, not foster more ignorance and fear.

Roxana Rockwell

Fort Wayne

Virus skeptics cement snowflake status

Remember back in World War II when Americans had to ration things to help the country win the war? All kinds of things, even gas and groceries?

Can you imagine if Americans were asked to ration gas today?

Today, facing a continuing pandemic that has killed nearly twice as many Americans as that war, people are still whining and crying about being asked to help our country. They complain that their rights are being trampled because they are being asked to get vaccinated against a deadly disease or (gasp) wear a mask.

Snowflakes, indeed.

Brad Huff

Fort Wayne

