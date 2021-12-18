'Significant data point' points way on vaccines

Regarding the Dec. 7 letter from David Carroll of Huntington, which cited the words of Benjamin Franklin, I'd like to add that the following was in Franklin's autobiography.

“In 1736 I lost one of my sons, a fine boy of four years old by the smallpox, taken in the common way. ... I Long regretted bitterly and still regret that I had not given it to him by inoculation.”

I believe Franklin knew that we all bear some responsibility for the common good. I was glad to see Carroll state that he is not anti-vax or anti-mask. Industrial workers of many years ago fought for better working conditions and safety standards. Masks were an upgrade.

I believe one significant data point in the virus fight is that 90+% of the COVID patients in the intensive care units across the USA are not inoculated. Let's ask ourselves if we are doing what is best for the common good.

As a cancer survivor, I appreciate the people who have gotten their shots and wear a mask. My freedom and liberty are intact.

Scott Menke

Fort Wayne

Smart meter 'benefits' not just for consumers

I have been seeing a lot of these ads from Indiana Michigan Power about their “smart meters” and all the benefits for us from these meters.

What they fail to mention is what these meters do for I&M. They use these meters to monitor our usage and can charge us more for electricity used during certain times or peak hours.

It's already being done by a company in Michigan.

Jerry Gerhardstein

Fort Wayne

'Your body, my choice' fate of the majority

David Carroll (Letters, Dec. 7) said, “By the way when did 'my body, my choice' become 'your body, my choice'?”

History has shown that men have always had this attitude about women's health. In the Bible, Leviticus gave many examples of resolving a woman's “uncleanness.” So, as far as men are concerned, it's always been “your body, my choice” as men have made women's health choices down through the ages.

Then the anti-abortion crew jumped on the same bandwagon. They have decided their religious beliefs are more important than a woman's right to make her own health care choices.

Women constitute more than 50% of the U.S. population. So Carroll has joined the majority and can get some concept of what it's like to lose the right to make one's own health decisions.

Why should he expect to be treated differently than the majority of U.S. citizens, especially when this medical choice benefits the global population?

Patricia G. Stahlhut

Fort Wayne

Got headlines?

The TinCaps didn't deliver the perfect season one of our readers hoped to see this past year, but the team certainly delivered the baseball experience we all were craving after a year lost to COVID-19. Another reader struck the right note predicting the Philharmonic and its musicians would reach an agreement and the music would resume.

Here's hoping 2022 brings the end of the pandemic and prosperity for all.

What would you like to see? Send your suggestions by Monday to letters@jg.net, or by mail to 600 W. Main St., Fort Wayne, IN, 46802, for possible inclusion in our Jan. 1 issue.